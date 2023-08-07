Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Lunch & Learn on Aug. 25 featuring Nappy Roots, presented by AARP Georgia and Trulieve
Hip-hop music has been a major contributor to the overall economic and business successes of Georgia and has been a major business feeder to the thriving, multi-billion dollar film industry.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Lunch and Learn which will be held on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlantucky Brewing, located at 170 Northside Drive SW. The event is presented by AARP Georgia and Trulieve and will feature a discussion with Nappy Roots’ members Skinny DeVille and Fish Scales.
— GGBCC President and CEO Melinda C. Sylvester
The event will feature introductory speeches from spokespeople from AARP, the Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce and Trulieve. DeVille and Scales will discuss hip-hop’s impact on Georgia’s economic development and the entertainment industry in a magazine-style format Q&A moderated by award-winning entertainment journalist Phil W. Hudson.
The 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Lunch and Learn is a local community event to celebrate, commemorate, educate and reflect on the significance of hip-hop in Georgia and its importance to the state's development.
“Hip-hop music has been a major contributor to the overall economic and business successes of Georgia and has been a major business feeder to the thriving, multi-billion dollar film industry,” Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Melinda C. Sylvester said. “We want to elevate, celebrate and educate business leaders on how that transpired and how our state’s contribution established us as a major player worldwide in entertainment. We think that contribution has been overlooked.”
“Hip-hop is 50 years old and AARP Georgia is excited to celebrate this milestone and honored to recognize the significant impact hip-hop has had over the years,” AARP Georgia State Director Debra Tyler Horton said. “Something hip-hop and AARP have in common is the ability to elevate voices that are not heard nearly enough. At AARP Georgia, we know that the longer you live, the more you need a wise friend and fierce defender. That’s why AARP is here to be an advocate for the 50+ and provide resources to build confidence, healthy habits, wealth and so much more.”
“Fifty years ago hip-hop was the fastest growing industry that helped Georgia to increase its national business profile and establish our entertainment leadership position,” Trulieve Georgia President Lisa Pinkney said. “We believe Trulieve is part of that next movement in business growth that will further elevate Georgia’s national position. Supporting the hip-hop industry remains a focus of our key marketing initiatives, particularly in support of Georgia’s diverse communities. This was a perfect event for us to sponsor in partnership with fellow brands including GGBCC and AARP.”
The Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce is a member of the National Black Chamber of Commerce and was incorporated in 2016. It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonsectarian organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of businesses and communities in the state of Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.ggbcc.org/.
AARP Georgia is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers people to choose how they live as they age. For more information, visit https://www.aarp.org/.
Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates and through its Supplier Diversity Program will partner with well-regarded local businesses during construction and across its operation. For more information, visit Trulieve.com.
