Request for Applications - Tree Canopy Restoration

DOEE seeks eligible entities to work toward the District's objective to increase tree canopy coverage to 40% by 2032, by planting an additional 7,300 trees over two years, with a focus on overburdened and underserved communities in Wards 5,7, and 8. Through the grant, DOEE expects to incentivize the planting of new trees, maintain newly planted trees to ensure they are established within two years of planting, and as appropriate throughout the process, engage community members, organizations, stakeholders, and landowners. The amount available for the project is $1,600,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] “Request copy of RFA-FY23-WPD-827” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 5, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations; and

Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.