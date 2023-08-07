Therapy Solutions Announces New Name and Rebranding
EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapy Solutions, an innovative staffing leader for healthcare providers and school districts, is excited to announce an updated name and rebranding for their company: Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO). Therapy Solutions and the new Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO) is the staffing division of parent company Infinity Rehab.
Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO) provides staffing solutions for hospitals, clinics, SNFs, school districts, and other healthcare organizations that need therapy and rehab operations filled by qualified and professional therapists that can respond quickly and effortlessly. The collective is comprised of experienced and highly skilled therapists that have in-depth knowledge and understanding of the many different facets of healthcare delivery.
As TSCO has grown since it’s re-introduction in February 2022, Vice President Keri Crompton saw the need for the company to evolve in its messaging, iconography, and branding.
“Staffing the allied healthcare workforce is more challenging than ever. We pride ourselves on building a supportive community, truly getting to know each of our therapists, what drives them, ultimately matching them to a position that aligns with their unique skills and preferences. We wanted our brand look and voice to match this.”
If you’re a therapist looking for a flexible job opportunity that includes comprehensive benefits, professional development, and competitive hourly rates, visit our careers page to learn more. TSCO offers in-person, hybrid, and telehealth positions across the United States.
Learn more about Therapy Solutions Collective on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO)
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO) provides staffing solutions for hospitals, clinics, SNFs, school districts, and other healthcare organizations in 22 active states. The company offers therapists both short-term jobs requiring only a 12-week commitment, long-term, and permanent positions. The atypical staffing agency lives by their mission to be “driven, like-minded people working together to do our best work.”
For more information, visit TSCOStaffing.com
Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO)
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
