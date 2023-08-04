Maine DOE Update – August 4, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Graduation Certification – The Graduation Certification Report is now open in NEO and available for certification. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team hosted a webinar on Tuesday, August 1st regarding this report, and the recording is available on the Maine DOE Data Team YouTube Channel. | More

News & Updates

Nearly 100 educators from across the state attended a multi-day institute in July, focused around computer science education. Educators spent two and a half days engaging in sessions and collaborating to integrate computer science into their classrooms and upcoming school year activities. Topics included Robotics & Programming, Coding & Hardware, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and much more! | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking to share stories of school administrative units (SAUs) using Federal Emergency Relief Funding to positively impact their students and school communities. | More

The U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) annually designates teacher shortage areas for the purposes of deferment of loan repayments or reductions of teaching obligation. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recently requested input regarding designated teacher shortage areas for federal reporting and would like to thank all those who submitted information during the comment period. | More

On May 25, 2021 the Maine Department of Education announced through a Priority Notice its adoption of the WIDA English Language Development Standards Framework, 2020 Edition as a critical companion to the Maine Learning Results. WIDA’s ELD Standards Framework, 2020 Edition, serves as a foundation for systems that foster engaged interactive student learning and collaborative educator practice. | More

At the end of June, a group of teachers met to learn about using genealogy to teach inclusive history with Dustin Axe, the Youth Genealogy Curriculum Coordinator with the New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS). This workshop kicked off the American Ancestors pilot that supports teacher planning for inclusive historical inquiry projects using genealogy. During the next school year, teachers in this pilot program will participate in monthly virtual meetings to deepen their understanding of this work and to collaborate with each other.| More

Ethan Brownell, at teacher at the Maine Central Institute (MCI), has been named the 2023 Maine History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. | More

Through a partnership with Spirit Series, the Maine Department of Education is offering SpiritCorps, a three-week, project-based, narrative writing and self-discovery program designed for students from 7th to 10th grade. First-time participating schools receive 100% funding through January 1, 2024, thanks to a federal ARP grant. Openings for the fall remain available on a first-come, first-served basis! | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction (II) Team is excited to introduce “Conceptual Classrooms & Educational Programs for Teachers” (ConCEPT), an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing your teaching practices and student engagement through concept-based inquiry strategies. Grounded in evidence-based research, this program offers a comprehensive learning experience that will equip you with valuable tools and knowledge to transform your classroom approach. | More

