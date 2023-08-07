PancakeSwap and bloXroute Announce User Front-running Protection Partnership
PancakeSwap is pleased to work with a leading industry partner bloXroute, to protect our users from MEV activities such as front-running and sandwich attacks.”EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PancakeSwap and bloXroute Labs have entered a partnership to protect users from predatory MEV and provide them with industry-leading high inclusion rates for better trades. This partnership will give PancakeSwap users free access to bloXroute’s MEV Protect RPCs suite for private transactions and effectively safeguards the transactions from bots.
This new feature takes less than a minute to enable on Metamask or the user’s crypto wallet of choice.
Chef Mochi, Head Chef of PancakeSwap, said: “PancakeSwap is pleased to work with a leading industry partner bloXroute, to protect our users from MEV activities such as front-running and sandwich attacks. This collaboration aims to maximize the value our users receive.”
What is MEV, front-running, and sandwich attack?
Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) is the value that can be extracted from a block by re-ordering, censoring, and including specific transactions into it. Users that trade on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) are susceptible to front-running and sandwich attacks where MEV bots see a user’s transaction in the public mempool and then place orders right before and after it. For example, the MEV bot would purchase the asset right before the user, then the user purchases the asset at a higher price, and then the MEV bot sells the asset for a profit.
How do MEV Protect RPCs mitigate sandwich attacks?
When a user sends a transaction from their wallet, it is visible in the public mempool. And when an MEV bot comes across a trigger transaction in the mempool, a transaction that generates MEV, it will act upon it attempting to capture a profit.
bloXroute’s MEV Protect RPCs send transactions privately to block builders on Ethereum and BNB Chain. These transactions are no longer publicly visible in the mempool.
In the previous version of MEV Protect RPC on BNB Chain, bloXroute gave users 85% protection rate from MEV bots. The new version released a week ago is the first in BNB Chain to offer fast, high coverage and a nearly perfect protection rate for retail DEX users.
What is an inclusion rate?
The inclusion rate is a number that represents how many blocks it takes on average for a transaction to be included in a block after it is submitted. By sending transactions to the top block builders together with the unmatched speed of bloXroute’s Blockchain Distribution Network (BDN), bloXroute provides users with the highest inclusion rate in the industry. bloXroute’s inclusion rate is ~1.1 blocks, meaning that around 90% of the time, you can expect your transaction to be included in the next block right after you send it.
About bloXroute
bloXroute Labs is a leading blockchain software company. The 5-years old Chicago-based tech startup is on a mission to bring transactions and data transmission on blockchain to the next level. bloXroute's proprietary blockchain distribution network (BDN) with hyper-connectivity on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana enables ultra-low-latency DeFi with unmatched speed and performance to actors in DeFi and MEV ecosystems.
Over 350 DeFi trading firms connect their trading infrastructure to bloXroute’s BDN to get the fastest mempool data in the industry for more trade opportunities and substantially increase their chance of winning trades with a high inclusion rate and the most competitive transaction propagation speed.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap is the leading DEX in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem, with deep liquidity and high yields. Users can trade 100s of tokens with the best execution rates, provide liquidity to earn rewards, and stake assets with ease. PancakeSwap’s platform also allows for perpetual futures trading, giving users access to leverage.
