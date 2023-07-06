bloXroute Teams up with Kudasai to Enter the Japanese Market
EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- bloXroute Labs, the leading provider of high-performance DeFi infrastructure, has entered into a partnership with Kudasai, Japan’s largest crypto community. The partnership will focus on raising awareness and acquiring users to bloXroute’s low-latency DeFi offerings for algo traders, market-makers, validators, and other actors in DeFi and MEV ecosystems in Japan.
The proprietary Blockchain Distribution Network (BDN), built by bloXroute, transfers and propagates transaction and block data much faster than the P2P network. It benefits DeFi algorithm traders, market-makers, MEV searchers, and a wide range of web3 projects with unmatched speed and performance. Kudasai being a blockchain community active in user education, event organization, content creation and distribution, will play an instrumental role to bloXroute’s Japan and APAC market development.
To kick off this partnership, the two companies announce the release of Kudasai x bloXroute MEV Protect RPCs for Japanese DeFi retail traders. It is a handy, free tool for traders who use Metamask or other crypto wallets to protect their transactions from frontrunning and sandwich attacks. Users only need to click once to add the MEV Protect RPCs into their wallets on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon and get protected every time a DeFi transaction is sent.
On July 24th, Kudasai and bloXroute will co-host an event together during WebX Asia in Tokyo, Japan. bloXroute is looking to build long-lasting partnerships with Japanese blockchain market actors and DeFi projects.
About bloXroute
bloXroute Labs is a leading blockchain software company. The 5-year-old Chicago-based tech startup is on a mission to bring transactions and data transmission on blockchain to the next level. bloXroute's proprietary blockchain distribution network (BDN) with hyper-connectivity on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana enables ultra-low-latency DeFi with unmatched speed and performance to actors in DeFi and MEV ecosystems.
Over 350 DeFi trading firms connect their trading infrastructure to bloXroute’s BDN to get the fastest mempool data in the industry for more trade opportunities and substantially increase their chance of winning trades with a high inclusion rate and the most competitive transaction propagation speed.
For more information about bloXroute Labs and its offerings, visit www.bloxroute.com.
About Kudasai
Founded in 2020, Kudasai is a Japanese crypto community with a focus on DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi. With over 80,000 Twitter followers, it is Japan’s largest group of crypto enthusiasts. Kudasai has worked with over 200 crypto projects since inception and provides comprehensive growth support solutions. Kudasai members have diverse backgrounds ranging from engineers and researchers to designers and translators.
For business and media queries, please contact:
Curtis Plot Mak - Chief Business Officer - curtis.mak@bloxroute.com
Peter Kubantsev - Senior Marketing Manager - peter.kubantsev@bloxroute.com
Japanese enquiries - Kudasai Co., Ltd - contact@kudasai.co.jp
Peter Kubantsev
