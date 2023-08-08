CETV Now! Successfully Closes Seed Financing Round to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion

CETV Now! is an Arizona-based digital marketing company dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape by leveraging innovative approaches to commercial environment TV advertising likened to real-life social media marketing in real time. CETV Now! is dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape by offering highly targeted strategies for presenting ad content within precise parameters.

Arizona-based digital marketing innovator CETV Now! is positioned to extend its reach into strategic markets across the U.S.

Closing our Seed Financing Round in less than 90 days is a testament to our compelling business model and growth potential, added the CETV Now!” — Ben Collins, CPO.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now!, a pioneering digital marketing company with a strong footprint in Arizona, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Seed Financing Round. This funding positions the company for rapid scaling and expansion into several strategic markets.

The successful Seed Financing Round for CETV Now, which closed in less than 90 days, attests to the strong CETV Now! growth strategy and investors' confidence in its unique commercial environment TV advertising solutions.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this financing round presents," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of CETV Now! "It enables us to accelerate our growth and deepen our presence in the digital marketing landscape across key strategic markets. Our unique advertising approach, which blends highly-targeted campaigns with high-quality video production, resonates with our clients and investors."

CETV Now!'s expansion plans include rapidly deploying screens in various markets, providing businesses with extensive control over their advertising strategies. The power of CETV Now! is found in the ability of companies to effectively target their desired customers through hyper-localized campaigns and customized ad placement.

The Seed Financing Round's successful closure does not mark the end of CETV Now!'s growth trajectory. The company plans to initiate its Series A financing in Q1 2024, further emphasizing its dedication to continuous expansion and innovation in the digital marketing landscape.

"Closing our Seed Financing Round in less than 90 days is a testament to our compelling business model and growth potential," added the CETV Now! Ben Collins, CPO. "We are incredibly grateful to our investors who share our vision for the future of digital marketing. We are eager to open our Series A financing soon and invite new partners to join us in this exciting journey of growth and innovation."

The growth and innovation of CETV Now! is evident in its ongoing commitment to transforming the digital marketing landscape. The successful closure of its Seed Financing Round demonstrates its dedication to helping businesses maximize their marketing results through innovative and highly-targeted advertising solutions, regardless of budget.

For more information about CETV Now! and its transformative approach to commercial environment TV advertising, the suite of services, and insights into its ambitious expansion plan, don't hesitate to get in touch with Media Relations at (833) 807-1500 or info@cetvnow.com.

##############

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is a pioneering digital marketing entity with roots in Arizona, offering transformative solutions for commercial environment TV advertising. By employing a unique blend of highly specialized marketing strategies and superior video production, CETV Now! equips businesses from diverse sectors to augment their marketing impact and cultivate a distinctive brand experience for their customers, all within the consumer's purchasing journey.