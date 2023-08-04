Houston Area Urban League Denounces Former Central Florida Urban League CEO's Actions

Submit Release
Houston Area Urban League Rejects Statements Made by Former Central Florida Urban League CEO, Gilzean

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Area Urban League expresses outrage and sadness over Glenton Gilzean's decision to abolish all DEI programs at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. His actions are seen as a betrayal and are at odds with the organization's core values.

"We explicitly reject his notion that 'diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives [are] illegal and simply un-American' and are appalled that he would speak on behalf of the Urban League, an organization dedicated to fostering equity and uplifting communities," says Judson Robinson, President and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League.

The Houston Area Urban League is committed to promoting fairness and equal opportunities for all individuals. The organization firmly believes that those in public service must adhere to the highest standards of ethical behavior, honesty, and integrity.

The Houston Area Urban League stands in solidarity with those advocating for accountability and transparency in leadership roles. The organization will continue to champion transparency, justice, and equality in all aspects of public and community life, and expects the same from those in positions of influence and responsibility.

