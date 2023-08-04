Submit Release
AG Reyes Charges Utah Man for Collecting Construction Deposits Without Performing Work

The Utah Attorney General’s Office has charged 57-year-old Patrick M. Brody with nine counts of Communications Fraud and one count of Pattern of Unlawful Activity for accepting unfinished construction project downpayments.

Brody collected more than $200,000 from nine remodeling customers despite failing to start or complete any work. During December 2020 and October 2021, Brody’s scheme is believed to have victimized at least 25 clients.

In 2013, Brody served time in federal prison after being convicted of a real estate investment fraud scheme. Without disclosing his prior conviction, Brody partnered with Cornerstone Construction.

Read the charging documents here.

Read the news coverage here.

Read Brody’s previous conviction news release here.

