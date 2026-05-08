Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/27/26-5/1/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, April 27 Attorney General Brown traveled to D.C. 12:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Salt Lake City Tuesday, April 28 Attorney General Brown attended meetings in D.C. and traveled back to SLC 8:00 am: White House Arrival Ceremony for His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland White House South Lawn 2:00 pm: Meeting with DOJ officials Main Justice Wednesday, April 29 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 11:00 am: United Ministers launch event Capitol Board Room 2:00 pm: Visit with Criminal Department employees Salt Lake County 4:20 pm: Media interview Virtual Thursday, April 30 8:30 am: Speak at 38th Annual Crime Victims Conference Hotel Zermatt, Midway 3:00 pm: Major case briefing Virtual 4:00 pm: Case briefing Virtual

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