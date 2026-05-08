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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/27/26-5/1/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, April 27 

Attorney General Brown traveled to D.C. 

12:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting   

Salt Lake City 

Tuesday, April 28 

Attorney General Brown attended meetings in D.C. and traveled back to SLC 

8:00 am: White House Arrival Ceremony for His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 

White House South Lawn 

2:00 pm: Meeting with DOJ officials 

Main Justice 

Wednesday, April 29 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

11:00 am: United Ministers launch event 

Capitol Board Room 

2:00 pm: Visit with Criminal Department employees   

Salt Lake County 

4:20 pm: Media interview 

Virtual  

Thursday, April 30 

8:30 am: Speak at 38th Annual Crime Victims Conference  

Hotel Zermatt, Midway 

3:00 pm: Major case briefing 

Virtual  

4:00 pm: Case briefing 

Virtual  

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/27/26-5/1/26   

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