Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/27/26-5/1/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, April 27
Attorney General Brown traveled to D.C.
12:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Salt Lake City
Tuesday, April 28
Attorney General Brown attended meetings in D.C. and traveled back to SLC
8:00 am: White House Arrival Ceremony for His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
White House South Lawn
2:00 pm: Meeting with DOJ officials
Main Justice
Wednesday, April 29
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:00 am: United Ministers launch event
Capitol Board Room
2:00 pm: Visit with Criminal Department employees
Salt Lake County
4:20 pm: Media interview
Virtual
Thursday, April 30
8:30 am: Speak at 38th Annual Crime Victims Conference
Hotel Zermatt, Midway
3:00 pm: Major case briefing
Virtual
4:00 pm: Case briefing
Virtual
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