International Salsa Museum® Announces Pop-Up Exhibition on La Lupe: Queen of Latin Soul and Tito Puente: King of Mambo

International Salsa Museum® Announces Pop-Up with Exhibitions on La Lupe: Queen of Latin Soul and Tito Puente: King of Mambo Opens Friday, September 1st in Times Square

Music artifacts and memorabilia from the pioneers of Salsa’s bedrock go on view at ISM’s pop-up September 1-3 during New York International Salsa Congress.

It’s important to educate the public on their legacies while humanizing the persons behind the curtains.” — Willy Rodriguez, Co-Founder, International Salsa Museum

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NEW YORK , August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Salsa Museum (ISM), a cultural organization dedicated to preserving early Latin music history and the legacy of Salsa, announces the first-ever museum exhibition centered on the Queen of Latin Soul, Afro-Cuban singer La Lupe. Her tribute will stand next to a presentation commemorating the centennial of Tito Puente, The King of Mambo, during a three-day Pop-Up and Fan Experience, opening September 1, 2023. It will be held during the 21st annual New York International Salsa Congress (NYISC) at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Sound, film, visual art, instruments, and never-before-seen artifacts will chronicle the trajectory of Afro-Latin music with retrospectives on the profound contributions of La Lupe and Tito Puente individually and as collaborators.

Their unforgettable recordings “Tito Puente Swings/The Exciting Lupe Sings,” “Tú y yo,” “El rey y Yo” and wrenching mega-hit bolero “Qué Te Pedí” will be examined.

The notorious life of La Lupe, also known as "La Yiyiyi," is a story yet to be fully told. She gained fame in the 1960s and 1970s with hits like “La Tirana,” “Si Vuelves Tú”, “Puro Teatro,” “Carcajada Final,” and “Oriente” which became some of the most reinterpreted Spanish-language songs. Her iconic status remains powered by her unrivaled vocal styling and the captivating stage performances she delivered.

"My mother has been celebrated on many stages, and in art. The International Salsa Museum is the first to publicly honor her legacy with a dedicated exhibit," said Rainbow "La Yolì" Garcia, daughter of La Lupe.

Puente translates to bridge in Spanish, and like his moniker, he connected the world to Latin music. The “Oye Como Va” musician recorded with Dizzy Gillespie, Celia Cruz and more.

Tito Puente Junior will participate in a panel discussion about the past, present, and future of salsa with ISM and rising Sony Music Latin recording artist Luis Figueroa, followed by an evening performance with his orchestra on Saturday, September 2nd.

“ISM is honored that the estates of these seminal artists of early Latin music believe in our mission. It’s important to educate the public on their legacies while humanizing the persons behind the curtains,” said Willy Rodriguez, Co-Founder and Executive Director of International Salsa Museum, which aims to open a state-of-the-art cultural institute in the Bronx––“El Condado De La Salsa.”

Rodriguez, alongside Co-Producer and Curational Development Partner Janice Torres, is responsible for directing this ground-breaking effort. Fan-focused installations, rare photography, and works from emerging visual artists will be canopied throughout.

“New York City is considered the World’s Capital of Dance. Latin music is at the helm of that. Strengthening our two-decade-long brand with a partner like International Salsa Museum is a joy," says Vilma Villavicencio, Co-Owner of the New York International Salsa Congress.

Entry to the International Salsa Museum pop-up is general admission. Timed viewings are required and are available in advance via ticketing partners. Same-day and on-site tickets can be purchased at no additional charge on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 11:00 a.m. daily, Friday, September 1, 2023, and ending Sunday, September 3, 2023. Passes to nightly concerts, dance workshops, and competitions are sold separately. Visit InternationalSalsaMuseum.org for information.

About ISM

The International Salsa Museum (ISM) is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation seeking to raise funds in the form of contributions/grants for the acquisition and development of a state-of-the-art museum in the Bronx – “El Condado De La Salsa.”