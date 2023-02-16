Indigenous Leader, Author, and Entrepreneur Chenae Bullock to Share Perspectives as 2023 South by Southwest® Speaker

Chenae Bullock, Founder & CEO of Moskehtu Consulting Chenae Bullock and Sutton King Present Indigenizing Systems at SXSW (Austin Convention Center Room 9C)

Multi-Hyphenate Businesswoman and Change-Maker Slated for Talks on Advancing Social Equity in Cannabis and Indigenizing Systems

As a first-time SXSW attendee, I'm grateful to speak on these two panels. My focus is to soak up as much as I can and return with good information, and connections to use as medicine for my community.” — Chenae Bullock, Founder & CEO of Moskehtu Consulting

SHINNECOCK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized Native and African American change-maker Chenae Bullock announces her appearance as a featured speaker at the 37th South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, which annually celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music, representing her roles as Founder & CEO of Moskehtu Consulting, and Managing Director for Little Beach Harvest cannabis company, during two official program talks––Advancing Cannabis Social Equity on March 11th and Indigenizing Systems the 14th. SXSW will take place in Austin, Texas March 10 - 19, 2023.

Highlighting the award-winning approach by Shinnecock Nation’s cannabis business, Bullock will take the stage at the Austin Convention Center on March 11th to speak at the “No More Silos: Advancing Cannabis Social Equity” panel alongside CEO of TILT Holdings, Gary Santo, CEO of Black Buddha Cannabis and Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Roz McCarthy and CEO of Highsman and NFL Heisman trophy winner Ricky Williams. She’ll promote ways to achieve meaningful advancement of equity to help others consider exploring the revival of traditional trade ideologies while tapping into new approaches that’ll dispel toxic business mindsets for the betterment of the industry for all.

March 14, 2023, Chenae Bullock will be joined by friend and collaborator, internationally recognized Indigenous rights activist, public speaker, published researcher, and social entrepreneur Sutton King, MPH, where they’ll expand the concept of forming more innovative systems through Indigenizing them, which can benefit contemporary societies with growth and suitability across sectors, from finance, governance, and communication, to medicine, and more.

The panel will explore the importance of cultural competency, kinship, and collective awareness, inviting attendees to welcome the surrounding area and cultivate a sense of responsibility for themselves, each other and for the restoration of the earth’s well-being.

King is an Afro-Indigenous, descendent of the Menominee and Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, a graduate of NYU School of Global Public Health, and is dedicated to developing and scaling innovative solutions to improve Indigenous health equity across sectors. She’s the Co-Founder of the New York City-based The Urban Indigenous Collective.

Bullock is an enrolled Shinnecock Nation citizen and descendant of the Montauk Tribe in Long Island New York, with African American ancestry who’s led the charge for causes related to the empowerment of Indigenous people, and women, as well as the protection of waterways and preservation of Native American histories, and oral traditions. She is a sought-after cultural practitioner and host of regional nature tours, canoe rides, and prayer circles, that dedicates her life’s work to teaching others, especially children, about forming a healthier bond with water, and nature, as well as with elders, on her Long Island tribal grounds, as well as through collaborations with institutes around the nation, like the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, where she will host another workshop for Spring Equinox.

As a planning committee member of one of the country's largest and most diverse Indigenous People’s Day, which takes place at Randall’s Island in New York City. There she lends her wisdom to demonstrate the urgency of protecting bodies of water during what’s growing to be one of the most significant and inclusive ceremonies of its kind, which gathers hundreds to the Manhattan sound at sunrise on Indigenous People’s Day. Each year it garners more participation from people from all over the world and is extensively covered by international media. She is also the driver of the Change.org petition imploring the official renaming of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day in New York statewide.

Most recently, Chenae became a published author of her book, “50 Plant Medicines: Indigenous Oral History & Perspective,” which invites readers on a learning journey about plant medicines historically used by Native tribes. Bullock's mission is to illuminate the view and understanding of Indigenous people through cultural competency in government and environmental spaces, brand partnerships, and pure connectivity to what she values most, humanity.

Her voice has been highlighted by TEDx, and numerous national publications. Visit SXSW.com for information.