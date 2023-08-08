Alison Jakupca Named Board of Directors Chair at Kleinschmidt
Veteran regulatory professional to help guide the firm as it continues to grow
Alison expressed an interest and willingness to serve as Vice Chair, leading up to this momentous milestone for her and Kleinschmidt to be elected the first female Chair in our history.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Alison Jakupca has been appointed as the new Chair of their Board of Directors.
— Andy Qua, Principal Consultant and Vice Chair of the Board, Kleinschmidt.
Alison, a seasoned licensing and regulatory professional, has been an integral part of the Kleinschmidt team for nearly two decades, having launched her career with the company in 2004. Her multifaceted expertise spans across Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing and relicensing for hydropower projects, regulatory strategic planning, agency liaison, federal permitting, and the development of shoreline management plans.
Leveraging her knowledge in wildlife and fisheries biology, Alison has proven instrumental in guiding clients with her scientific perspective, augmenting the firm's commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions.
“My tenure on the Board has included serving as Chair for the past five years. As the firm adapts to change and growth through succession, so does our leadership, all the way up to the Board of Directors. Last year Alison expressed an interest and willingness to be part of Board succession and to serve as Vice Chair, leading up to this momentous milestone for her and Kleinschmidt to be elected the first female Chair in our history. It gives me great pride knowing that she will bring strategic leadership to Kleinschmidt for years to come!” says Andy Qua, Principal Consultant and Vice Chair of the Board, Kleinschmidt.
“Our employees have become such an integral part of my life throughout my career here at Kleinschmidt. I am honored to be a part of this firm’s leadership during such an exciting time in history with regard to renewable resources and technological innovation,” says Alison Jakupca, Senior Regulatory Professional and Chair of the Kleinschmidt Board.
Alison has a B.S. in Aquaculture, Fisheries and Wildlife Biology from Clemson University and is an active member of the National Hydropower Association (NHA).
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
