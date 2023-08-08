Sunly Home Expands to Texas, Bringing Innovative Solar Energy Solutions to Meet Growing Demand
With expansion to Texas, Sunly Home is pioneering a new era of business innovation where “better for the planet” includes “better for homeowners and stakeholders alike."”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunly Home, a leading provider of sustainable home energy solutions, proudly announces its expansion into the vibrant state of Texas. With its entrance into the Lone Star State, Sunly Home has solidified its position as a coast-to-coast champion of renewable home energy. The company now operates in 11 states nationwide, empowering homeowners to embrace clean energy alternatives for a brighter future.
— Jeremy Joyner, CEO Sunly Home
"We are thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art solar energy solutions to the great state of Texas," said Jeremy Joyner, CEO of Sunly Home. "With the state's ambitious renewable energy goals and the growing demand for sustainable alternatives, Texas is a perfect fit for our expansion. Sunly Home’s comprehensive energy products empower homeowners to live their best lifestyle at home while lowering their carbon footprint and contributing to a healthier environment."
One of the key advantages of Texas is its abundance of sunshine and growing demand for renewable energy. With a high number of sunny days throughout the year, Texas provides an ideal environment for solar energy generation. Texas has a strong track record of renewable energy generation, and with millions of homeowners statewide, the demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions is rapidly increasing. Sunly Home recognizes the immense potential to make a positive impact in the state and is excited to offer its comprehensive range of solar energy solutions to homeowners.
Recognizing the increasing demand for renewable energy, Sunly Home will provide Texas homeowners with innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions. The company's extensive product range includes solar energy systems, smart home technologies, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and whole-home battery backup batteries.
How to order
Sunly whole-home energy solutions will be available to order at select retail stores across Texas. Homeowners may also request a custom quote online using the company’s website:
Visit sunlyhome.com
About Sunly Home
Sunly Home is a rapidly growing, full-service home technology company powering a better future for people and the planet. As the realities and demands of climate change, rising economic inflation, and widespread power outages feel more urgent every day, people turn to Sunly for clean, affordable home energy they can depend on to power their homes. Sunly whole-home energy solutions seamlessly integrate rooftop solar panels, smart home technology, backup batteries, and EV charging, giving homeowners the electric power they need to live their best lives at little to no upfront cost. With fully-integrated, next-gen technology and low-cost financing, Sunly is unlocking the connected home and pioneering a new era of business innovation where “better for the planet” includes “better for homeowners and stakeholders alike.”
Founded in 2020, Sunly Home offers integrated, whole-home energy solutions to homeowners coast-to-coast. Connect with us to learn more about our products, our business, and why people are at the heart of everything we do.
