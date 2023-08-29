Sunly Home expands reach of renewable home energy with launch in BJ's retail locations
Rapidly growing whole-home technology provider to bring clean, renewable energy to homeowners nationwide in partnership with BJ’s Wholesale
We are thrilled to offer Sunly Home in BJ's retail locations. It's exciting to work with an established retailer who shares our passion for sustainable home energy.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunly Home, a rapidly-growing home energy innovator, announced today it will offer whole-home solar energy, smart home technology, reliable backup battery power, and EV charging to homeowners at select BJ's Wholesale retail locations across the country. The launch will extend the reach of clean, sustainable home energy and enable retail customers to easily access the company's innovative renewable energy products with a convenient and reliable shopping experience.
— Jeremy Joyner, CEO Sunly Home
"We are thrilled to offer our products in BJ's retail locations. It's exciting to work with an established and trusted retailer that shares our passion for providing sustainable solutions for homeowners across the country," said Jeremy Joyner, CEO of Sunly Home. "Our solar panels, backup batteries, and EV chargers are all designed to work seamlessly together to meet the needs of homeowners who want to take control of their energy usage and reduce their environmental footprint. We believe that by making our innovative products more accessible, more homeowners can experience energy independence and peace of mind that comes with affordable and reliable home energy."
Sunly Home is quickly gaining a reputation for innovation and rapid growth, following it’s launch in the Virginia market last month. With Sunly, homeowners can produce and use clean, affordable home energy while tracking their usage with the Sunly Home mobile app. The company plans to continue to grow its reach to thousands of homeowners nationwide, providing an easy and convenient way for customers to embrace sustainable energy solutions.
How to order
Homeowners can order Sunly Home products with a Sunly Home Energy Pro at select BJ’s locations or by visiting the company’s website at sunlyhome.com.
About Sunly Home
Sunly Home is a rapidly growing, full-service home technology company powering a better future for people and the planet. As the realities and demands of climate change, rising economic inflation, and widespread power outages feel more urgent every day, people turn to Sunly for clean, affordable home energy they can depend on to power their homes. Sunly whole-home energy solutions seamlessly integrate rooftop solar panels, smart home technology, backup batteries, and EV charging, giving homeowners the electric power they need to live their best lives at little to no upfront cost. With fully-integrated, next-gen technology and low-cost financing, Sunly is unlocking the connected home and pioneering a new era of business innovation where “better for the planet” includes “better for homeowners and stakeholders alike.”
Founded in 2020, Sunly Home offers integrated, whole-home energy solutions to homeowners coast-to-coast. Connect with us to learn more about our products, our business, and why people are at the heart of everything we do.
