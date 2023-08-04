Empowering the IT Finance Community: Nicus Takes Center Stage at the 2023 ITFMA Conference
Learn how customers are making more strategic IT investments through cost transparency and automation of tedious IT finance processesROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, today announced its participation at the 2023 Financial World of Information® Technology conference. The ITFMA annual conference is the premier gathering for IT Finance professionals and is being held at the National Historic Landmark Francis Marion Hotel in the picturesque city of Charleston, SC.
Nicus Chief Evangelist and Founder, Robert Mischianti, will be starting the week-long event leading a 2-Day IT Finance Boot Camp from Aug 7-8 that focuses on the “What” and “How” of IT Finance. The Boot Camp consists of 14-hours of instructor-led content, broken into 4 sections:
• Part 1: IT Finance Foundational Elements
• Part 2: Cost Transparency and Value-Centric Methodologies
• Part 3: How-to Build Your ITFM Program to Drive Business Value
• Part 4: Panel Discussions with Experienced ITFM and TBM Program Leaders
“We are truly honored to once again take center stage in the 2023 ITFMA Conference. Being actively involved in this event allows us to be part of shaping the future of the IT Finance industry and engage in meaningful conversations with our valued customers," says John Clark, Nicus CEO. "Throughout our 25-year journey, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to customer outcomes, innovation, and maintaining a pursuit of excellence. We humbly look forward to sharing this experience with the IT Finance community."
Attendees to the 2023 ITFMA conference are invited to join the Nicus team to learn how customers are making more strategic IT investments through cost transparency and automation of tedious IT finance processes. Participants can stop by one of the Nicus conference sessions or visit the Nicus kiosk. As well as showcasing the Nicus ITFM Suite, attendees will also be able to take a first look at the new Nicus ITFM solution for ServiceNow.
Nicus Conference Sessions
Wednesday August 9
10:00-10:45am – From Investments to Creating Business Value: An Ideal ITFM Lifecycle
Thursday August 10
9:00-9:45am – Choosing the Right ITFM and TBM Solution Partner
4:00-4:45pm – Nicus ITFM and TBM Solution Overview
To find out more and register for the ITFMA conference, visit https://www.nicus.com/event/2023-itfma-financial-world-of-information-technology-conference/.
Media Contact:
Gavin Drake
gdrake@nicus.com
About the ITFMA Organization
The IT Financial Management Association (ITFMA) was established in 1988 and founded the IT Financial Management profession at that time. ITFMA is the only association dedicated to this profession and provides a comprehensive education program on the principles and practices used to financially manage Information Technology (IT) organizations. ITFMA is the national leader in the education of IT financial management professionals and the only recognized provider of certification in the various financial disciplines of IT financial management. Their Journal of IT Financial Management is the only magazine devoted to issues of interest to our profession and their website (www.itfma.com) is the only site focused on research, surveys and publications in this field.
About Nicus
Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology decisions while helping IT leaders and practitioners tell their value story using a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.
