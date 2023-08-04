Perrin Conferences to Host Its 15th Annual National Asbestos Litigation Conference in Charleston
Perrin Conferences will again host its National Asbestos Litigation Conference on September 12-13, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.
This not-to-be-missed conference includes networking opportunities with leading industry professionals including a golf outing, cocktail receptions, breakfasts and hosted lunches. Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host its 15th annual National Asbestos Litigation Conference on September 12-13th at The Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. The conference speakers and attendees include prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, experts and insurance professionals.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
Co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Alton, IL
• John B. Manning, Esq., MG + M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Joseph F. Rice, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, Claims Legal Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
Some topics to be covered include:
• National Trends Driving Asbestos Litigation
• Cosmetic Talc
• The Insurer Perspective
• Assessing Case Risk in Asbestos Litigation: What Really Drives Case Value?
• Bankruptcy Updates
• The Judicial Roundtable
• Personal Jurisdiction and Non-Traditional Jurisdictions
• Chronic Legacy Insurance Policies
• In-House Counsel Perspective
• Ethics in Discovery Practice and Motions
• Medical & Scientific Literature Update on Asbestos & Mesothelioma
“This not-to-be-missed conference includes networking opportunities with leading industry professionals including a golf outing, cocktail receptions, breakfasts and hosted lunches,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and network with speakers such as:
• Mary Clift Abdalla, Esq., Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP, Jackson, MS
• Jesse Ainlay, Esq., Husch Blackwell LLP, Boston, MA
• Stephen T. Armato, Esq., Cetrulo LLP, Boston, MA
• John P. Arranz, Esq., Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, Chicago, IL
• David G. Arthur, Esq., Polsinelli, St. Louis, MO
• Casey L. Austin, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Charleston, SC
• John A. Baden IV, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Thomas H. Balestracci, Esq., Cetrulo LLP, Boston, MA
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• David Breslau, Senior Asbestos Claim Analyst-Asbestos Strategic Unit, Resolute Management, Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• Trey Branham, Esq., Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, Dallas, TX
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, New York, NY
• Bernadette Catalana, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Bill Childs, Assistant General Counsel, Litigation, 3M, St. Paul, MN
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., Founding Partner, The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Meagan E. Dean, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., Syracuse, NY
• Kristen Drake, President, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Amy E. Fitzpatrick, CPCU, SPPA, CCLA/FCLA, Claims Manager, CoAction Specialty Insurance Group, Morristown, NJ
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Mary Margaret Gay, Esq., Gay Jones & Kuhn PLLC, Jackson, MS
• Sanjay Ghosh, Esq,. Nelson Mullins, Atlanta, GA
• Scott D. Gilbert, Legacy Liability Solutions Ltd., Washington, D.C
• Rickey Glover, VP, Director of Litigation, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• David Gordon, President, DJO Services LLC, Orange County, CA
• Aaron Heckaman, Esq., Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, Houston, TX
• Quincy Ann Marie Jones, Esq., Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, Dallas, TX
• Anne M. Kearse, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• James Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Nathan J. Law, Esq., Segal McCambridge, Chicago, IL
• Jonn T. Lay, Jr., Esq., Gallivan, White & Boyd P.A., Columbus, SC
• Sarah K. Lickus, Esq., Manager – Insurance, Litigation and Liability Risks, Boeing, Chicago, IL
• Leslie E. Lombardy, Esq., O’Toole Scrivo, Cedar Grove, NJ
• Ann C. McMillan, Esq., Caplin & Drysdale, Washington, D.C.
• Sabrina Mizrachi, VP, Deputy General Counsel, Litigation and Global Product Regulatory, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., New York, NY
• David J. Molton, Esq., Brown Rudnick LLP, New York, NY
• Flavia Pemberton, Vice President, Environmental Claims, Ascot, New York, NY
• Michelle Potter, COO, Senior Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Ryan J. Roberts, Esq., Bullivant Houser, Seattle, WA
• Sara M. Salger, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Frederick C. Schaefer Esq., Associate Vice President, Nationwide Indemnity, Wausau, WI
• Melissa Schopfer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC, Alton, IL
• Gary D. Sharp, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, Detroit, MI
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Jeffrey B. Simon, Esq., Simon Greenstone Panatier, Dallas, TX
• Douglas Sinars, Esq., Sinars Slowikowski Tomaska, Chicago, IL
• Paul F. Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Edward A. Smallwood, Esq., Post & Schell, P.C., Pittsburgh, PA
• T. Peyton Smith, Esq., Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP, Jackson, MS
• Hon. Stephen Stobbs, Circuit Court, Madison County, Edwardsville, IL
• Angela G. Strickland, Esq., Bowman and Brooke LLP, Columbia, SC
• Hon. Jean H. Toal, Supreme Court of South Carolina, Columbia, SC
• Brendan J. Tuohy, Senior Counsel – Litigation, National Grid, Waltham, MA
• Paula L. Unrau, CPCU, CCLA, Divisional Vice President, Asbestos & Environmental Claim Unit, Great American Insurance Group, Cincinnati, OH
• Nicholas J. Vogelzang, Esq., Vogelzang Law, Chicago, IL
• Nathan Walker, Associate General Counsel, Legal Affairs, Husqvarna Group, Charlotte, NC
• Ilana Waxman, Esq., Galiher DeRobertis & Waxman LLP, Honolulu, HI
• Amanda Webber, Claims Technical Director, Allianz Resolution America, Inc., Petaluma, CA
• Claire C. Weglarz, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, Los Angeles, CA
• Perry Weitz, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Marsharee Wilcox, Vice President of Claims, Brandywine Insurance & Reinsurance Companies, Philadelphia, PA
• Sophie Zavaglia, Esq., SWMW Law, St. Louis, MO
For more details visit www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
