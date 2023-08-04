Checking out rural transit with the Net Zero ambassadors

CANADA, August 4 - The Net Zero ambassadors are back for another summer to help Islanders save money on energy and help protect the environment.

Brandon McQuillan, a returning ambassador, and Sean He, took part in a special assignment to ride the public transit bus around the province and share the Net Zero message about ways to reduce emissions from our homes and on our commutes.

“The busses are so clean and very comfortable and spacious,” Brandon says.

“A lot of students going to their summer jobs use the bus and anyone age 18 and under rides for free.”

Many health care workers in PEI take the bus too. Brandon says it works well for them because they do a lot of shift work.

Brandon chatted with people on the bus about the Net Zero programs available to Island residents and most of them were interested in the Free Heat Pump Program.

“A lot of questions and interest in the Free Heat Pump Program. Most people were aware of the program and wanted to know more.”

Brandon says there were tourists on the bus as well and they were impressed with being able to take the bus into the city and see the beauty of the Island.

Corey Tremere, mid-day host at Ocean 100 radio station, was along for the ride with Brandon.

“For PEI to significantly reduce its transportation emissions and reach its ambitious climate targets, we have to change how we move from place to place. A step in the right direction is building affordable reliable public transportation options.”

Sean’s assignment was to travel the public transit route to Cavendish.

He says mostly students who are working for the summer at the many shops and parks in the area, were on that route.

“The students said they found it cheaper, because it was free. They save a lot of money on gas.”

Both Brandon and Sean are taking their post-secondary education in PEI.

Brandon is a first-year science degree student at the University of Prince Edward Island and Sean is in the second year of the Primary Care Paramedicine program at Holland College.

The public transit system in PEI is an affordable way for people to get around easily and will help the province reach its Net Zero goals.

The cost to use the public transit system is:

$2 per one-way trip

free for children and students k-12

$20 for a monthly pass for adults

$10 for a monthly pass for seniors and post-secondary students