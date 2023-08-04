Resources Available for WIDA ELD Standards

On May 25, 2021 the Maine Department of Education announced through a Priority Notice its adoption of the WIDA English Language Development Standards Framework, 2020 Edition as a critical companion to the Maine Learning Results. WIDA’s ELD Standards Framework, 2020 Edition, serves as a foundation for systems that foster engaged interactive student learning and collaborative educator practice. The Framework is centered on equity for all students and fosters the assets, contributions, and potential of culturally and linguistically diverse children and youth. It also provides a clear and coherent structure to guide the development of curriculum, instruction, and assessment of content-driven English language learning.

As you continue to implement the WIDA ELD Standards Framework, 2020 Edition in your educational setting, the Maine Department of Education would like to make you aware of several resources which may support your work.

New guidance for educators and administrators implementing the WIDA ELD Standards Framework

WIDA recently launched two new implementation guides to support educators and administrators as they implement the WIDA ELD Standards Framework. The WIDA ELD Standards Framework Implementation Guide is designed specifically for classroom teachers and instructional leaders, as well as other professionals who work with multilingual learners. It includes guidance about planning for language development in units and lessons, sample resources, and ideas for what implementation of the Framework could look like in practice. This guide is accompanied by an Administrator Supplement focusing on programmatic aspects of systemic ELD standards implementation for school and district administrators.

All Maine educators may access WIDA’s excellent virtual, self-paced eWorkshops through their WIDA account. Click here to read about how to get started with WIDA’s eWorkshop The WIDA ELD Standards Framework: A Collaborative Approach This eWorkshop explores ways to use the WIDA ELD Standards Framework, 2020 Edition to support multilingual learners’ achievement and language development It contains many wonderful examples and videos demonstrating how the implementation looks in a classroom setting. For K-12 educators. Time to complete: 4 hours Contact hours are available through WIDA upon completion of all eWorkshops

The Maine Department of Education has the following asynchronous professional learning opportunities for deepening your knowledge about the WIDA ELD Standards:

The State ESOL Specialist is available to support you directly through technical assistance calls and in-person professional learning opportunities.

For further information please contact Jane Armstrong, State ESOL Specialist, jane.armstrong@maine.gov.