Professional Learning Series: Conceptual Classrooms & Educational Programs for Teachers

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction (II) Team is excited to introduce “Conceptual Classrooms & Educational Programs for Teachers” (ConCEPT), an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing your teaching practices and student engagement through concept-based inquiry strategies. Grounded in evidence-based research, this program offers a comprehensive learning experience that will equip you with valuable tools and knowledge to transform your classroom approach.

What does ConCEPT offer?

Connection to Research: Discover evidence-based strategies and practices that support effective concept-based inquiry in the classroom.

Mapping and Planning: Learn how to design curriculum and instruction using concept-based frameworks, empowering your students’ learning journey.

Collaboration: Engage in collaborative activities and discussions with fellow educators, fostering a community of shared ideas and experiences.

Sustainable Change Leadership: Acquire leadership skills to drive sustainable educational change in your school community.

Customization: Tailor your learning experience to suit your team’s unique pathway, ensuring maximum impact on your teaching practices.

Why should you participate in ConCEPT?

Enhanced Curriculum Design: Develop concept-based inquiry curriculum and instruction design skills that align with the latest educational standards.

Strengthened Pedagogical and Content Knowledge: Deepen your understanding of both pedagogy and content across various subject areas.

Active Learning Strategies: Discover dynamic and engaging active learning strategies to invigorate your classroom environment.

Take Away Ideas and Materials: Gain valuable resources, ideas, and materials to enrich your teaching practices.

Integrated SEL Strategies: Learn how to integrate Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) effective strategies to create a nurturing and inclusive classroom atmosphere.

Learning from National Experts: Benefit from the expertise of renowned national educators who will guide and inspire you throughout the program.

Who is ConCEPT designed for?

ConCEPT is open to teams of 3-6 members from K-12 schools. Participants may include Classroom Teachers, Instructional Coaches, Curriculum Coordinators, and other Administrators (Superintendent/Principal). Teams must include at least one Classroom Teacher and at least one Administrator (e.g., Coach, Coordinator, building/district Supervisor, etc.). The rest of the team may be made up of any combination of participants.

Program Details:

Cost: Participation in ConCEPT is entirely free!

Contact Hours: You can earn up to 24 contact hours during the program.

Reimbursement: Districts/schools are eligible for reimbursement of costs associated with planning, such as substitutes or after-contract hours, up to $5000.

The II team will be offering a series of informational webinars dedicated to providing comprehensive insights into the ConCEPT pilot program. These live webinars are scheduled to take place during the last week of August and will be recorded for accessibility throughout September.

The application period will be open throughout the entire month of September.

Join us in this exciting educational journey that will empower you to create enriching concept-based learning experiences for your students. We look forward to seeing you continue to thrive as educators and positively impact your classrooms and school communities.

We look forward to sharing further details about the webinar schedule and registration process soon. Stay tuned for updates on our website and social media channels. School administrators and educators are encouraged to visit the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction team’s website during the month of September to access the application form and learn more about the selection criteria and ConCEPT pilot program requirements. Don’t miss the chance to part of a transformative educational pilot that will support positive change

For further information or to enroll in the ConCEPT program, please contact Kathy Bertini, the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator, at (207) 816-0294 or kathy.bertini@maine.gov. You can also visit the Maine DOE website for additional details.