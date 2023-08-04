ACHS Supports Huntington University of Health Sciences to Forge a Strategic Teach-Out Agreement
American College of Healthcare Sciences offers individualized pathways to students at Huntington University of Health Sciences with innovative teach-out.
It is more important now than ever that higher education institutions work together...Our commitment is to empower the success of all students...this teach-out agreement exemplifies this commitment.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is honored to announce that ACHS will be supporting students of the closing integrative health institution Huntington University of Health Sciences (HUHS) located in Knoxville, Tennessee in a teach-out agreement for HUHS students. With approval from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, ACHS will be providing two individualized pathways to enable HUHS students to complete their education or transfer to an aligned ACHS program when the institution closes on August 25, 2023.
— Tracey Abell, ACHS President
Huntington University of Health Sciences (HUHS) is an accredited, online institution that has been offering integrative nutrition, herbal medicine, and holistic health programs since 1985. For nearly 40 years, HUHS has been devoted to holistic health and nutrition education and has offered certificates, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees to a global community. Although closing the University was a difficult decision for its leadership team, HUHS has entered into a collaborative teach-out agreement and partnership with ACHS to continue its mission of accredited online integrative health and holistic nutrition education.
“I’m extremely pleased with the ACHS/HUHS collaborative partnership, and I’m fully confident that HUHS students will experience a relatively seamless transition to ACHS. I’m likewise confident that our students will continue to experience the same high level of academic excellence at ACHS that they’ve come to expect during their education with HUHS,” says Gene Bruno, Provost of HUHS. “I know that in this endeavor, ACHS’s number one priority is our students’ success.”
ACHS is committed to supporting and welcoming HUHS students and helping them to achieve their educational goals. Students will receive support during the transition through an innovative teach-out partnership and opportunities for transfer to ACHS. ACHS has dedicated team members knowledgeable to support HUHS students and is committed to welcoming students into the ACHS community and helping them continue to thrive in their education. ACHS brings experience in supporting other student communities such as the institution’s similar partnership with Hawthorn University in 2021.
“It is more important now than ever that higher education institutions work together as a community of learners. Our commitment is to empower the success of all students and create a supportive and inclusive learning environment for everyone, and this teach-out agreement exemplifies this commitment. While we wish we were collaborating under different circumstances, we are honored to be able to continue Huntington University of Health Sciences’ legacy and extend a warm welcome to its student community. I am confident that our teams will work seamlessly together to provide students with an enriching experience and support these students on their mission to bring health and wellness to their communities,” shares ACHS President Tracey Abell.
Huntington University of Health Sciences’ students can learn more online here. For more information about this partnership and to discuss how ACHS can support your institution or organization, please contact ACHS President Tracey Abell at 503-244-0726 or president@achs.edu.
ABOUT ACHS
The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited college specializing in online holistic health education. Founded in 1978, ACHS offers a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs in complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to providing exceptional online education based on evidence-based research, with an emphasis on sustainability and global stewardship.
For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.
