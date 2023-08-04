The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Announces The 3rd Annual Journey For The Living Challenge
Registration Open September 1, 2023
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is thrilled to announce the launch of its 3rd annual peer-to-peer fundraising challenge, Journey for the Living. Set to take place throughout the month of November, this inspiring initiative invites participants to raise funds for Holocaust Education by walking, running, or riding 15 miles. This symbolic distance represents the arduous journey Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter undertook with his mother and younger sister during the Holocaust as they sought safety, escaping their hometown in Poland to reach a ghetto.
— Mark Schonwetter
The Journey for the Living(JFTL) fundraising challenge serves as a powerful means to support the foundation's profound mission. By providing grants to educators nationwide, MSHEF aims to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education. As one educator said about their MSHEF grant, “... I wasn’t sure how my students would receive the book or the subject of the Holocaust as a whole, but I knew that now, more than ever before, in this climate of hate that continues to grow in our world, it was so important to teach! Not only did the 8th graders accept the topic, but they embraced it, and all the life lessons that came along with it.”
Open to individuals, organizations, and schools, this event presents an excellent opportunity to unite and take the challenge as teams. For schools and their classes, registration is absolutely free, and educators can reach out to connect@mshefoundation.org for more details.
As participants embark on their 15-mile journey, they contribute to an enduring legacy of remembrance, understanding, and compassion. Each step they take represents a step towards a brighter future, where the echoes of the past guide us in fostering a more empathetic and inclusive world. To embark on this transformative journey, interested participants can register at https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving.
The foundation wishes to thank the following companies and individuals that have sponsored The Journey For The Living Challenge:
Center Street Capital Advisors
Nancy and Andrew Wayne
Samalin Wealth
H. Arnold Wood Turning/HA Stiles
ISF Jewels
The Lapkin Foundation/David Gutwetter
SILVERCAST Media
Vornado Realty Trust
Mark and Luba Schonwetter
JFTL Sponsorships are still available, including a unique opportunity this year to be featured on the MSHEF T-shirt during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please email connect@mshefoundation.org.
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
In just 3 years, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation has granted over $195,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 73,000 students.
Journey For the Living Fitness Challenge