Polymer Emulsion Market is estimated to reach US$41.037 billion by 2028

The polymer emulsion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% to reach US$41.037 billion in 2028 from US$24.295 billion in 2021.
The polymer emulsion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% to reach US$41.037 billion in 2028 from US$24.295 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Polymer Emulsion Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$41.037 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the growth of the polymer emulsion market are the growing demand from various end-user industries such as construction and automotive, increasing environmental awareness, and sustainable practices.
Polymer emulsion refers to a type of water-based polymer dispersion in which small polymer particles are suspended in water. These polymer particles are typically formed through the process of emulsification, which involves breaking down the polymer into tiny droplets and dispersing them in water with the aid of surfactants or emulsifiers.
Various collaboration and technological advancements are happening in the market which is driving the polymer emulsion market. For instance, In January 2023, Engineered Polymer Solutions (EPS) introduced EPS 2585, a high-solids waterborne acrylic emulsion, as a novel acrylic direct-to-metal polymer for the coatings market. It is perfect for high-performance general industrial and railroad coatings since it may be designed for direct-to-metal applications.
In September 2022, Mallard Creek Polymers LLC (MCP) introduced Rovene® 6590, a pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) designed for construction and flooring applications. This product is formulated to meet the performance needs of these industries while being APEO-free, ensuring environmental compliance and sustainability.
The market for polymer emulsion is divided into acrylic, vinyl acetate, polyurethane (PU) dispersion, styrene-butadiene (SB) latex, and others depending on the type. Acrylic is a widely used material known for its clarity, weather ability, and versatile applications across different industries. Acrylic resins are commonly used in the production of paints, adhesives, and coatings. Companies are expanding the acrylic production and marketplace which is expected to bolster the acrylic segment growth. For instance, BASF expanded its production of acrylic dispersions in Pasir, Gudang, Malaysia in March 2021.
The market is segmented into adhesives and sealants, paper and paperboard, paints & coatings, and others based on the application. The paint & coatings segment is contemplated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing demand and utilization in the construction and automotive sector. It provides water resistance, durability, and gloss retention. Various governmental programs such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in India are stimulating the demand from the paint and coatings segment by expanding the housing and construction activities. Moreover, almost 52% of the worldwide production of paint and coatings are used to decorate and protect new construction according to the S&P Global data.
According to geographic segmentation, North America is expected to hold a sizable share of the polymer emulsion market during the forecast period due to the growing construction industry, and demand for water-based coatings. For instance, there is almost $1.8 trillion worth of structures created each year in the US according to the Construction Association. The construction industry is a major consumer of products and services from manufacturing, mining, and various service sectors.
The research report includes coverage of Gellner Industrial LLC, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Synthomer PLC, DOW, Wacker Chemie AG, and Accepta Water Treatment as significant players in the polymer emulsion market.
This analytics report segments the polymer emulsion market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Acrylic
o Vinyl Acetate
o Polyurethane (PU) Dispersion
o Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
o Others
• By Application
o Adhesives and Sealants
o Paper and Paperboard
o Paint & Coatings
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o The Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
