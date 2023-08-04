Sensors Revolutionizes NOx Measurement with the New Euro 7 Bench for PEMs
Stay ahead in emissions measurement with Sensors' Euro 7 NOx bench, providing you with accurate data to drive environmental compliance and sustainability goals.
Our new PEMS products achieves -15 °C to 50 °C operation, at ramps of up to 3 °C per minute, without need for additional equipment.”SALINE, MI, US, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new Euro 7 regulations quickly approaching Sensors, Inc., is ready for the challenge. Many innovative technologies will be launched soon which aren't just doubling the size and weight of the overall system. Ready and fulfilling orders now, Sensors is proud of its latest innovation, the Euro 7 NOx bench, specifically designed for light duty and heavy-duty PEMs. This cutting-edge bench sets a new standard for speed, ruggedness, and precision, ensuring reliable and consistent measurement of NOx emissions. Its low zero drift guarantees dependable results, making it the ideal solution to meet the challenges posed by the proposed Euro 7 regulations.
— Jason Gaudet, PhD, Sensors’ Director of Advanced Engineering
Euro 7 regulations place a strong emphasis on real-world testing, tighter conformity factors, and the reduction of particle size, and our NOx bench rises to meet these demands. Designed to seamlessly integrate into the original LDV/DS+ GAS module, it operates flawlessly with Sensor Tech PRO and all existing post processing software.
Jason Gaudet, PhD, Sensors’ Director of Advanced Engineering states, “Our new PEMS products achieves -15 °C to 50 °C operation, at ramps of up to 3 °C per minute, without need for additional equipment. Testing results demonstrates performance of the Euro 7 NOX analyzer under extreme temperature cycling. The zero drift under these extreme conditions is consistently less than the instrument accuracy (1 ppm NO, 2 ppm NO2, 3 ppm total NOX). In effect, the instrument is immune to thermal drift.”
Resources: Euro 7 Tech Sheet
About Sensors, Inc.:
Sensors, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in gas emission measurement solutions. With a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability, Sensors, Inc. provides cutting-edge technologies and services for accurate and reliable gas emission monitoring. The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 high flow sampler, alongside its comprehensive product portfolio, demonstrates Sensors, Inc.'s commitment to helping industries worldwide mitigate their environmental impact and achieve their sustainability goals.
Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1969 in the backyard of the University of Michigan and has gone on to become an innovative leader in the supply of gas analysis instrumentation. Proudly powered by our employee-owners, Sensors has built a strong reputation for solid engineering, manufacturing, testing, and customer support. For over 50 years, Sensors has developed a deep product portfolio to measure criteria pollutants, under the auspices of many different regulatory drivers. Our focus on the automotive transportation sector and specifically emissions from internal combustion engines (ICE) has positioned us well to now expand that portfolio into environmental markets like fugitive emissions.
