Sensors, Inc. SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2: Preferred for Methane Emissions Monitoring, Meets American Carbon Registry Regulations

SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2: the only high flow sampler to meet the rigorous requirements outlined by the American Carbon Registry (ACR) for Methane Emissions Monitoring
This compliance with the ACR regulations reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the pressing environmental challenges we face.”SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensors, Inc., a leading provider of gas emission measurement solutions, is thrilled to announce that its high flow sampler, the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2, is the only high flow sampler to meet the rigorous requirements outlined by the American Carbon Registry (ACR) for its “Methodology for the Quantification, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions and Removals from the Plugging of Orphaned Oil and Gas (OOG) Wells”. With methane-specific direct measurement and an unparalleled ability to make precise methane readings of less than 1 gram per hour, the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 positions Sensors, Inc. as the preferred choice for accurate and compliant methane emissions monitoring.
As the demand for effective climate change mitigation intensifies, the American Carbon Registry has established this methodology which “provides the eligibility requirements and accounting framework for the creation of carbon credits from the reduction in methane emissions by plugging OOG wells.” Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, significantly contributes to global warming. Accurate measurement and control of methane emissions are vital for organizations aiming to reduce their carbon footprint, achieve sustainability targets, and now this framework offers clear quantification goals needed for the carbon credit marketplace.
Sensors, Inc.'s SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 high flow sampler is at the forefront of methane emissions monitoring technology. Designed with advanced features and cutting-edge gas sensing technologies, it offers a fully turn-key solution enabling background methane measurements below 1ppm to be measured and leak rates to be accurately quantified from <0.001 Kg/hr up to ca. 25 Kg/hr. This exceptional capability empowers companies to effectively measure, monitor, and verify mitigation efforts aligning with the parameters set by the ACR and beyond.
The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 high flow sampler's compliance with ACR regulations is a testament to its superior performance and reliability. With its robust construction, high-volume vacuum sampling fan, and state-of-the-art technology, the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 ensures seamless adherence to ACR requirements. Real-time data collection and post processor analysis provide organizations with actionable insights to proactively manage and mitigate methane emissions.
"We are proud to announce that the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 is the only high flow sampler capable of meeting and exceeding the parameters set by the American Carbon Registry for methane-specific monitoring," said Dr. David Booker, Chief Technology Officer at Sensors, Inc. "This compliance with the ACR regulations reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions that address the pressing environmental challenges we face. With the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2, organizations can accurately measure and verify their methane emissions mitigation efforts, contributing to a more sustainable future."
As organizations worldwide strive to meet increasingly stringent methane emissions regulations, Sensors, Inc.'s SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 high flow sampler sets the industry standard as the go-to solution for reliable, precise, and compliant methane emissions monitoring.
About American Carbon Registry:
The American Carbon Registry (ACR), a nonprofit enterprise of Winrock International, was founded in 1996 as the first private voluntary greenhouse gas registry in the world. A mission-driven institution named for philanthropist Winthrop Rockefeller, Winrock believes that climate change will have a profound impact on the poorest populations around the world and that markets are the most effective path to mobilize actions to reduce emissions.
Winrock operates ACR to create confidence in the environmental and scientific integrity of carbon offsets in order to accelerate transformational emission reduction actions. As a pioneer in harnessing the power of markets to improve the environment, ACR has set the bar for offset quality that is the market standard today and continues to lead market innovations.
About Sensors, Inc.:
Sensors, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in gas emission measurement solutions. With a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability, Sensors, Inc. provides cutting-edge technologies and services for accurate and reliable gas emission monitoring. The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 high flow sampler, alongside its comprehensive product portfolio, demonstrates Sensors, Inc.'s commitment to helping industries worldwide mitigate their environmental impact and achieve their sustainability goals.
Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1969 in the backyard of the University of Michigan and has gone on to become an innovative leader in the supply of gas analysis instrumentation. Proudly powered by our employee-owners, Sensors has built a strong reputation for solid engineering, manufacturing, testing, and customer support. For over 50 years, Sensors has developed a deep product portfolio to measure criteria pollutants, under the auspices of many different regulatory drivers. Our focus on the automotive transportation sector and specifically emissions from internal combustion engines (ICE) has positioned us well to now expand that portfolio into environmental markets like fugitive emissions.
