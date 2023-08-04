Europe Material Handling Market is projected to reach US$56.107 billion by 2028
The Europe material handling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% over the forecast period, to reach a total market size of US$56.107 billion by 2028.
The Europe material handling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% over the forecast period, increasing from $39.743 billion in 2021 to reach a total market size of US$56.107 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Europe Material Handling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$56.107 billion by 2028.
The Europe material handling market is seeing significant growth, driven by booming industrial automation, expansion in logistics, strategic market collaborations, and considerable investments in warehouse facilities.
Material handling refers to the procedures involved in the transportation, safeguarding, storage, and management of materials and products during their journey through manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption, and finally disposal. This wide-ranging process employs an array of manual, semi-automated, and fully automated equipment and systems. These tools play a crucial role in supporting logistical operations and ensuring the effective functioning of the supply chain.
Material handling also leverages the fundamental ability of robots to transport objects from one place to another. By equipping the robot with a suitable end-of-arm tool, such as a gripper it is also commonly referred to as a logistic robot.
The Europe material handling market is witnessing multiple partnerships and establishment, for instance in February 2023, Toyota Material Handling Europe declared its partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, where it will serve as the official partner for providing material handling equipment.
Also, in March 2023, Bedeschi S.p.A. established an excellence center for materials handling in Germany. This move aims to enhance the company's robust engineering framework currently in place in Italy. The proposed center will concentrate on the areas of port handling, stockyard equipment, and wagon unloading, further strengthening Bedeschi's position in the material handling industry.
The European material handling market comprises five major categories based on their equipment type, namely storage & handling equipment, industrial trucks, bulk material handling equipment, robotics, and automated storage & retrieval systems (AS/RS). Storage & handling equipment further encompasses racks, stacking frames, shelves, bins & drawers, and mezzanines. Industrial trucks include hand, platform & pallet trucks, order pickers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), pallet jacks, and side loaders, along with walkie stackers. Bulk material handling equipment is divided into conveyor belts, stackers, reclaimers, elevators, and others. Lastly, AS/RS is classified into unit-load AS/RS and mini-load AS/RS, adding depth to this broad-based categorization of the European material handling market.
The Europe material handling market-based on applications is segmented into assembly, storage, packaging, transportation, and others. Each segment represents a distinct application of material handling equipment, reflecting the diverse needs and usage scenarios across different sectors in the European market.
From a geographical perspective, the European material handling market is segmented into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and other regions. Each of these regions contributes to the overall landscape of the material handling market in Europe, reflecting the diverse industrial demands across the continent.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the Europe material handling market have been covered and analyzed. These include Kardex Group, Coesia S.p.A, Dematic, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, KUKA AG, Siemens, TGW Logistics Group GMBH, Vanderlande Industries, and Witron among others.
This analytics report segments the Europe material handling market as follows:
• By Equipment Type
o Storage & Handling Equipment
• Racks
• Stacking Frames
• Shelves, Bins & Drawers
• Mezzanines
o Industrial Trucks
• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
• Hand, Platform & Pallet Trucks
• Order Pickers
• Pallet Jacks
• Side Loaders
• Walkie Stackers
o Bulk Material Handling Equipment
• Conveyor Belts
• Stackers
• Reclaimers
• Elevators
• Others
o Robotics
o Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
• Unit-Load AS/RS
• Mini-Load AS/RS
• By Application
o Assembly
o Storage
o Packaging
o Transportation
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Automotive
o Electronics
o Chemical
o Pharmaceutical
o Aviation
o Others
• By Geography
o Germany
o France
o United Kingdom
o Italy
o Others
