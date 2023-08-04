Global Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 37% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automated breach and attack simulation market research. As per TBRC’s automated breach and attack simulation market forecast, the automated breach and attack simulation market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.89 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 37.9% through the forecast period.

Rising complexities in maintaining security threats due to an increased number of attack vectors are expected to propel the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automated breach and attack simulation market share. Major players in the automated breach and attack simulation market include Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, DXC Technology, Cymulate, XM Cyber, AttackIQ, Skybox Security, SafeBreach, NopSec.

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Segments

1) By Component: Services, Platforms/ Tools

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By End User: Enterprises And Data Centers, Managed Service Providers

4) By Application: Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Team Assessment, Other Applications

This type of breach and attack simulation refers to a type of advanced computer security testing approach that seeks to find various security settings' vulnerabilities by simulating the attack vectors and methods hostile actors are likely to utilise. These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively. It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks.

