Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. As per TBRC’s autoclaved aerated concrete market forecast, the autoclaved aerated concrete market size is predicted to reach a value of $24.31 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing construction of green buildings is expected to propel the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest autoclaved aerated concrete market share. Major players in the market include ACICO Group, AERCON AAC, AKG Gazbeton,,Bauroc AS,, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., H+H International A/S,, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Masa GmbH, ParinBetonAmood Company, UAL Industries.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Segments

1) By Type: Block, Lintel, Panel, Other Types

2) By Application: Construction Material, Roof Insulation, Roof Sub Bases, Bridge Sub-Structures, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Non-residential

This type of aerated concrete refers to a light porous silicate concrete material in which fly ash is the raw material used for the production of autoclaved aerated concrete, which is a residual product of thermal power plants, consists of fine aggregates, cement, and an expansion ingredient that makes the freshly mixed material rise like bread dough to provide various benefits for the construction industry, including a unique combination of low weight, rigidity of construction, cost-effectiveness, and durability.

