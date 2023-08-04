Three years of the EVFTA

VIETNAM, August 4 -
Three years on, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has had positive impacts on the important trade partners. In particular, the agriculture sector has seen a boost in exports, with key staples enjoying zero per cent tax rates. However, high quality standards mean Vietnamese businesses must adapt to take advantage of the benefits on offer.
