Automotive Logistics Market Size, Growth (CAGR of 6.23%), Demand, Top Companies Share and Forecast 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Automotive Logistics Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global automotive logistics market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global automotive logistics market size reached US$ 266.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 382.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% during 2023-2028.

What is Automotive Logistics ? :

Automotive logistics refers to the comprehensive organization, planning, and management of various activities involved in the transport and storage of automobile parts, vehicles, and other related services from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This involves not only the transportation of finished vehicles but also the management of all components necessary for automobile manufacturing. The activities encompass freight transport, warehousing, material handling, inventory management, and information flow across all parties involved. The efficiency of these operations directly impacts the production speed and cost of the automotive sector.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG

• Bollore Logistics (Bolloré SE)

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

• CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM)

• CFR Rinkens LLC

• Dachser Group SE & Co. KG

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• DSV A/S

• Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

• Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. (SF Express Co. Ltd.)

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Neovia Logistics Services LLC

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd

• Penske Logistics Inc. (Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.)

• Ryder System Inc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Automotive Logistics Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for automobiles globally, coupled with the complexity of automobile supply chains that necessitate efficient logistics solutions. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide is resulting in unique logistics challenges and opportunities, thereby fueling the market expansion. Additionally, the digitization of logistics and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain are fueling the market.

Furthermore, the emergence of third-party logistics providers, offering tailored solutions to automotive industries, is a trend that enhances operational efficiency is stimulating the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, the expansion of the middle-class population, and the subsequent rise in car ownership.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Type Insights:

• Finished Vehicles

• Automotive Parts

Activity Insights:

• Warehousing and Handling

• Transportation and Handling

Mode of Transport Insights:

• Roadways

• Airways

• Maritime

• Railway

Logistics Solution Insights:

• Inbound Logistics

• Outbound Logistics

• Reverse Logistics

• Aftermarket Logistics

Distribution Insights:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

