Global Rice Market 2024 - Size, Share, Value, Price Insights, Industry Expansion, Report, Forecast [2032]

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫, 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜), 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐀𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global rice market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The global rice market size reached US$ 302.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 371.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.31% during 2024-2032.

𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Rice is a staple food grain consumed extensively worldwide, primarily known for its versatility and nutritional value. It originates from the seed of the Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice) and is cultivated in warm climates globally, with Asia being the largest producer. The manufacturing process involves several stages: sowing, growing, harvesting, milling, and often enriching before it reaches consumers. The importance of rice extends beyond its dietary role; it is a fundamental part of many cultures’ cuisines, traditions, and economies, particularly in Asia. Its benefits include its ability to provide quick energy, its low-fat content, and its utility as a gluten-free grain, making it a crucial diet component for people with celiac disease.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and changing dietary preferences are also influencing the market, with a growing inclination towards healthier and versatile whole-grain variants like brown rice. Additionally, rising awareness of sustainable farming practices and the shift towards organic rice varieties are resonating with the environmentally conscious consumer, thereby creating positive market growth.

Moreover, continual innovations in packaging, storage, and transportation are ensuring longer shelf life and quality retention, and expanding the global reach of rice products is fueling market demand. Furthermore, the increasing demand for sustainably produced and organically farmed rice, driven by consumer awareness of environmental issues and health benefits is bolstering market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular

• Aromatic

Based on the product type, the market is bifurcated into regular and aromatic.

Breakup by Type:

• Red Rice

• Arborio Rice

• Black Rice

• Grain Fragrance Rice

• Brown Rice

• Rosematta Rice

• Grain Parboiled Rice

• Sushi Rice

• Others

On the basis of the type, the market has been segregated into red, arborio, black, grain fragrance, brown, rosematta, grain parboiled, sushi, and other rice.

Breakup by Grain Size:

• Long Grain

• Medium Grain

• Short Grain

Based on the grain size, the market is categorized into long, medium, and short grains.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been divided into offline and online stores.

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Feed

• Others

Based on the application, the market is classified into food, feed, and others.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

On a regional basis, the market has been segmented into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

