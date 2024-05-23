Green Hydrogen Price Trend, News, Demand, Historical Analysis and Forecast Data

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮" delivers a comprehensive analysis of green hydrogen prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗦𝗔: 4840 USD/MT (PEM Electrolysis)

• 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀: 7210 USD/MT (PEM Electrolysis)

The study delves into the factors affecting green hydrogen price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The green hydrogen market is experiencing significant growth driven by the global push toward decarbonization and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have propelled the demand for clean energy solutions. Green hydrogen, produced through electrolysis using renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, offers a promising pathway to achieve this goal. Additionally, governments around the world are implementing ambitious green hydrogen strategies and allocating substantial investments to support its development. These strategic initiatives include incentives, subsidies, and regulatory frameworks aimed at fostering the growth of the green hydrogen industry. Moreover, advancements in electrolyzer technology and economies of scale are driving down production costs, making green hydrogen increasingly competitive compared to conventional fossil fuels.

The global green hydrogen market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟭𝟮𝟵.𝟯 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟰𝟰𝟰𝟲𝟯 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟰𝟵.𝟰𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4), the North American green hydrogen market was influenced by various notable factors affecting pricing dynamics. Initially, there was a bullish trend driven by escalated energy expenses stemming from elevated natural gas prices, resulting in heightened production costs and overall expenditures for green hydrogen. Moreover, heightened investment activity within the sector bolstered positive market sentiments. Additionally, sustained robust demand in the downstream fuel industry exerted consistent pressure on the green hydrogen market. Notably, there were no significant plant shutdowns reported during this quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the European green hydrogen market experienced various factors shaping prices and market dynamics. Primarily, the collaboration between Germany and the Netherlands in the hydrogen sector emerged as a significant influencer. Both nations entered into declarations of intent aimed at enhancing their cooperation, particularly focusing on infrastructure development, import strategies, and establishing a cross-border hydrogen ecosystem. This collaborative endeavor fostered optimism within the market and contributed to the upward trend in prices. The persistently high natural gas prices in the Netherlands played a pivotal role in driving up energy costs, consequently impacting the pricing of green hydrogen. Furthermore, during the fourth quarter of 2023, notable momentum characterized the green hydrogen sector in the Asia Pacific region, evidenced by heightened government pledges, project unveilings, and technological strides. Integral to this momentum were reinforced green hydrogen objectives in Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India, coupled with substantial investments from venture capital firms and public-private partnerships. Progress in electrolyzer technology and declining expenses in renewable energy contributed to modest price declines, fostering greater uptake of green hydrogen.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Green Hydrogen Prices

• Green Hydrogen Price Trend

• Green Hydrogen Demand & Supply

• Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Green Hydrogen Price Analysis

• Green Hydrogen Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Green Hydrogen News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁.

