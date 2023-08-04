Submit Release
Join The Sweetest Club Helping Girls Earn Beauty Foodie Trips to Maui NY Paris

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn Beauty Foodie trips to experience the sweetest parties #1referral1reward TheSweetestClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn Beauty Foodie trips to experience the sweetest parties #1referral1reward TheBeautyFoodieClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn tennis trips to experience the sweetest parties #1referral1reward www.BeautyFoodieTennisWeekend.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn The Sweetest Chocolate Fashion Paris Trip #1referral1reward www.TheSweetestParisParty.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn Beauty Foodie trips to experience the sweetest parties Maui NY Paris #1referral1reward TheSweetestClub.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with the sweetest party trips.

Join The Sweetest Club in LA to Earn Exclusive Beauty Foodie Tennis Trips!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club to inspire participation in 1 referral 1 reward and help fund Girls Design Tomorrow.

Women who successfully participate earn The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Trips to Maui, NY, and Paris!

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to attend our invite only launch party and Celebrate Women's Month at The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Tennis Weekend in Indian Wells!"

Rewarding Sweet Women Trips

1st Trip Celebrate Women's Month in Indian Wells; 'Experience World Class Tennis at BNP Open."

-Sweet Party at Kapalua Wine & Food Festival in Maui Stay at Ritz Carlton.
-The Sweetest Tournament and Summer Party in NY to Experience Tennis.
-Women Love Paris, Fashion, and Chocolate Party at Salon Du Chocolat (Festival).

Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding women trips to share with BFF, or Fav+1; stay at The Sweetest Hotels, enjoy fine dining, and luxury spa rewards."

About

Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Join The Beauty Foodie Club to enjoy The Sweetest Wine & Food Festival in Maui Stay at Ritz Carlton, Experience Beauty Foodie Tennis Weekends at The US Open in NYC, or Trips to Party in Paris at Salon Du Chocolat Stay at Sweet Hôtel Madame Rêve to learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com LA + NY + Paris!

'Girls Design Tomorrow' a sweet meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls.

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
