National Headliner, CJ Starr, to be Featured on "Weed and Whiskey News" 54th Episode with J-Man
EINPresswire.com/ -- An Exciting Dive into the Life and Times of CJ Starr with a Special Insight into J-Man's Upcoming Hollywood Journey
The popular and widely acclaimed weekly streaming television news show, “Weed and Whiskey News”, is proud to announce its 54th episode featuring the legendary comedian, CJ Starr. Set to air at 4:20 pm CST on Friday, August 11, 2023, this episode promises an unforgettable experience packed with laughter, stories, and personal insights.
About the Episode:
This special episode takes listeners on a riveting journey through CJ Starr's life and illustrious career in comedy. With J-Man at the helm of the conversation, fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes tales, amusing anecdotes, and the secrets of CJ's undeniable comedic charm.
But what makes this episode a must-listen is the unique connection between the two comedians. Not only do they discuss the ins and outs of the comedy world, but CJ Starr will also touch upon his role as one of J-Man's trusted mentors. Together, they'll delve deep into the art and craft of comedy, revealing the skills and strategies that J-Man has been honing in preparation for his exciting upcoming trip to Hollywood.
J-Man’s Hollywood Adventure:
The buzz around J-Man's Hollywood sojourn has been building steadily. Scheduled to meet with industry giants like Jay Leno and Adam Carolla, this trip marks a significant milestone in J-Man's career. At the heart of this adventure is the highly anticipated first ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, orchestrated by none other than David Fishof, the brilliant mind behind the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, which just celebrated 25 years of changing peoples’ lives.
J-Man, with insights and teachings from CJ Starr, is set to bring a fresh and invigorating perspective to the camp, ensuring that it’s not only an experience to cherish for him but also a delightful treat for the camp attendees and comedy enthusiasts worldwide.
A Word from J-Man: "I can't put into words how excited I am for this episode. Having a mentor and friend like CJ Starr on Weed and Whiskey News is an absolute honor. The stories we share, the lessons learned, and the path ahead for both of us in the comedy industry – I promise it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter for our viewers. Also, I genuinely owe so much of my readiness for the Hollywood trip to CJ. I hope our conversation will inspire others to chase their dreams and embrace their journey with passion and dedication."
Tune In:
Mark your calendars and set your reminders for 4:20 pm CST on August 11, 2023. The 54th episode of Weed and Whiskey News promises more than just chuckles – it’s an exploration of the comedy world through the eyes of a master and a student of the craft. Whether you're a comedy enthusiast, a dedicated fan, or someone looking for a hearty laugh, this episode is one you won't want to miss.
About Weed and Whiskey News:
Since its inception, Weed and Whiskey News has quickly become a go-to for fans and enthusiasts seeking in-depth conversations, humorous insights, and the latest updates from the world of comedy. Helmed by the talented J-Man, every episode is a blend of hilarity and raw, genuine conversations.
Press Contact:
Daulton O’Neill, PR Manager
Weed and Whiskey News
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 214-762-7101
email us here