U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

For Immediate Release

READOUT

August 3, 2023

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on shared efforts to advance regional stability, including through intensified coordination to end the conflict in Sudan, to support UN Special Representative Bathily in mediating a path for successful elections in Libya, and to advance equal measures of security, dignity, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians. The Secretary affirmed full U.S. support for a diplomatic resolution on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that safeguards Egypt’s water needs and advances the interests of all parties. The Secretary welcomed the recent releases of Egyptian human rights defenders Patrick Zaki and Mohamed El-Baqer, and underscored that progress on human rights would enable the strongest possible U.S.-Egypt partnership.

