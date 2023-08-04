1521 Poster

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FATHOM EVENTS AND INSPIRE STUDIOS BRING A FILM OVER 500 YEARS IN THE MAKING TO THE BIG SCREEN. “1521” IS A STORY OF THE QUEST FOR LOVE AND FREEDOM COMING TO THEATERS NATIONWIDE ON OCTOBER 02

Fathom Events and Inspire Studios – a California-based, Filipino-American production company - are bringing Inspire’s first feature film, "1521" to theaters nationwide for ONE NIGHT ONLY, October 02.

"1521" is inspired by the 500-year-old true events that took place at the epic Battle of Mactan where Spain experienced its first defeat at the hands of pre-colonial Filipinos, despite being the most powerful European empire at that time.

The film stars Danny Trejo as the legendary Portuguese explorer, Ferdinand Magellan who was killed in the Battle of Mactan in the archipelago of the Philippines on April 27, 1521. That piece of history is virtually unknown in the Western world.

In the film, Diwata, a native princess-seer with goddess-like beauty (played by Philippine icon Bea Alonzo), falls in love with a dashing Spanish soldier. Against all odds and pulled apart by their loyalties to their own people, they fought for their clandestine romance.

Tickets for “1521” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/1521-the-quest-for-love-and-freedom

ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY PARTNER

FilAm Creative (FAC), a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, is the premier Filipino American creative organization promoting a more culturally integrated and diverse entertainment industry. By providing educational and community-oriented programming and resources, FAC aims to encourage and create leaders who share our vision. Based in Los Angeles, this community organization is dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of Filipino Americans in media and entertainment.

For more information about FilAm Creative: www.FilAmCreative.org

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

ABOUT THE CAST

DANNY TREJO (actor) - Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. Trejo has starred in dozens of films including DESPERADO, HEAT, the FROM DUSK TILL DAWN series, CON AIR, ONCE UPON A TIME IN MEXICO, the SPY KIDS movies, MACHETE, and MACHETE KILLS, the BAD ASS trilogy, DEAD AGAIN IN TOMBSTONE and co-starred in DEATH RACE 2, DEATH RACE: INFERNO, MUPPETS MOST WANTED, GRAND DADDY DAY CARE, 3 FROM HELL which was released in September 2019. Danny can also be seen in MADNESS IN THE METHOD, directed by Jason Mewes which was released in August 2019. On the television side, Trejo reunited with Robert Rodriguez for Miramax’ "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series." He also had recurring roles on "Sons of Anarchy," "King of the Hill," "Breaking Bad," and "The Flash," and has been featured in episodes of "Blue Bloods," "What We Do in the Shadows," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Kidding," among others.

COSTAS MANDYLOR (actor) - Costas Mandylor is a Greek Australian film and television actor, best known for his role as Officer Kenny Lacos in the CBS television series "Picket Fences," and for portraying Mark Hoffman in the feature film franchise "Saw."

MICHAEL COPON (actor) - Michael Copon is an American actor known for a variety of film and television roles including that of Lucas Kendall in "Power Rangers: Time Force" and Felix Taggaro in "One Tree Hill." Kick-starting his career in 2001, Copon was chosen by the Fox Kids Network to portray Lucas Kendall in "Power Rangers: Time Force." Given the lengthy audition process for the role, Copon stood out from the crowd and became a series lead as the Blue Ranger. Capturing attention in the role, Copon soon landed a recurring role during the second season of "One Tree Hill" as Felix Taggaro. Other notable appearances include those in "Scrubs," "That's So Raven," "Hawaii Five-0," "Beyond The Break," and "Reno 911!" Copon's film work includes standout roles in "Bring It On: In It To Win It," and and as Mathayus in "The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior."

BEA ALONZO (actress) - Regarded as the "Queen of Movies," Bea Alonzo is best known for her portrayals in the films "One More Chance," "The Mistress, "Four Sisters and a Wedding," and "Eerie." She has also been dubbed as the "Queen of Philippine Primetime Television" for headlining multiple top-rated series like "KayTagal Kang Hinintay," "Magkaribal," "A Love to Last" and "I Love Betty La Fea."

HECTOR DAVID JR

Hector David Jr.(actor) was born on July 10, 1989 in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. He is an actor known for Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle (2015) and Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers - The Movie (2013).

ABOUT THE SCREENWRITER

Mary Krell-Oishi (screenwriter) is an award winning screenwriter. Telling a compelling story through vibrant characters is always the goal. Mary Krell-Oishi is known for 1521, A Day at the Office (2014) and Angel Warrior.

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

FRANCIS LARA HO (executive producer ) - Francis was born in the Philippines famous City of Love, Iloilo City. Francis was raised and trained in a Filipino-Chinese family of entrepreneurs, military, educators, and politicians. He first ventured as an entrepreneur in the United States in 2011 and was honored as one of the top entrepreneurs in Forbes Magazine (Nov 2013) and in Fortune Magazine (July 2016). In 2018, Francis pioneered Inspire Studios in California, USA with the compelling vision of winning the first Oscars for the for the Philippines. His ultimate mission is to uplift and transform the international image of the Filipino.