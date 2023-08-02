Solar SkyRack Rooftop Solar Racking Approved for Use on Carlisle SynTec Systems

Carlisle SynTec Systems is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Solar SkyRack as a premium solution for Solar Ready Roofs.

Carlisle SynTec Systems’ collaboration with Solar SkyRack offers the industry a fully engineered, integrated, and mechanically attached rooftop solar racking system. Solar SkyRack flashings are approved for inclusion in Carlisle Total System Warranties when used in an approved assembly.

Solar SkyRack’s revolutionary and patented fully attached rail-based solar racking solution is compatible with all Carlisle membranes. Solar SkyRack works directly with installers and solar partners to provide turnkey rooftop solar energy solutions. Solar SkyRack was designed with applicators in mind, providing a fully integrated, easy-to-install solar racking solution that is approved for warranty inclusion.

Contact your local rep to inquire about becoming a Solar SkyRack approved installer.

Solar SkyRack Features & Benefits:

Generate additional revenue by installing the attachment and racking system

Elevated stanchions allow for easy access and serviceability of roof system

Fully compatible with EPDM, TPO, PVC, and KEE HP membranes

Flashings included in Carlisle’s Total System Warranty

Lightweight, mechanically attached racks are designed for bi-facial solar modules

Flashings are made from Carlisle 60-mil material

Full installation support available

Solar SkyRack offers a complete designed and engineered system tailored to each specific project. Pricing will be available upon request as this system comes as a comprehensive package. It is shipped directly to jobsites from Solar SkyRack’s various manufacturing and distribution locations.

If you have any questions, or need additional information, please contact your local Carlisle Manufacturer’s Representative.

Chris Kann

Product Manager

Specialty Products and Sustainability

chris.kann@carlislesyntec.com