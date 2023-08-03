Berlin Barracks - Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A3004335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/3/2023 / 0707 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte. 2, Marshfield
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Elijah Conn
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Rebekah Fisher
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/3/2023 at approximately 0707 hrs. Vermont State Police and Plainfield Ambulance Service responded to a report of an individual being struck by a vehicle on US Rte. 2 in the town of Marshfield.
Investigation determined the occupants of a vehicle driven by Elijah Conn and the occupants of a vehicle driven by Rebekah Fisher engaged in a road rage dispute in a construction zone on US Rte. 2. The vehicle driven by Conn was found to have rear ended the vehicle driven by Fisher. Fisher subsequently exited her vehicle and was struck by the vehicle driven by Conn.
Fisher was treated by Plainfield EMS and declined transport to a hospital.
Conn was later processed at VSP Berlin and issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington County for the offense of Aggravated Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2023
COURT: VT Superior - Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: attached
