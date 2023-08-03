Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,152 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks - Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. William Warner                           

STATION: VSP Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/3/2023 / 0707 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte. 2, Marshfield

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Elijah Conn                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Rebekah Fisher

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/3/2023 at approximately 0707 hrs. Vermont State Police and Plainfield Ambulance Service responded to a report of an individual being struck by a vehicle on US Rte. 2 in the town of Marshfield.  

 

Investigation determined the occupants of a vehicle driven by Elijah Conn and the occupants of a vehicle driven by Rebekah Fisher engaged in a road rage dispute in a construction zone on US Rte. 2.  The vehicle driven by Conn was found to have rear ended the vehicle driven by Fisher.   Fisher subsequently exited her vehicle and was struck by the vehicle driven by Conn. 

 

Fisher was treated by Plainfield EMS and declined transport to a hospital.  

 

Conn was later processed at VSP Berlin and issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington County for the offense of Aggravated Assault.    

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   8/10/2023         

COURT: VT Superior - Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: attached

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks - Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more