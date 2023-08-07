New West Coast Brand NABRINI® Launches Women's and Men's Apparel Inspired by Coastal Living
Our fine-quality natural materials are all biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable, which makes them a smart choice for you and the planet.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Beach. Martha’s Vineyard. The Hamptons. Life near the beach exudes chicly casual vibes and Nabrini®, a premium sustainable lifestyle and apparel brand based in Los Angeles, has captured them with its Summer 2023 collection. By incorporating nautical details and using a palette of vibrant coastal colors, the design house offers customers a tasteful lineup of hoodies, tops, t-shirts, dresses, tanks, beanies, deck hoodies, and caps for relaxed beach vibes no matter where they are.
As a nod to its heritage, Nabrini® infuses a touch of Italian flair and attention to detail into each of its clothing.
The design team worked closely with a textile engineer to develop a custom knitting process that took no shortcuts and resulted in a sumptuous hand for all of its textiles. Each piece is then meticulously crafted by skilled artisans—precision-cut fabric that is hand-stitched and finished to ensure a perfect, durable garment.
“The oceans make up most of the planet. Our garments celebrate our connection to it and reflect our dedication to sustainable production in order to protect them,” said Nabrini® founder, Leo Damian. “In fact, our fine-quality natural materials are all biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable, which makes them a smart choice for you and the planet.”
For Summer 2023, Nabrini® proudly presents three remarkable collections filled with items perfectly poised to go from sand dune to boardwalk, yacht deck, and back:
Women's Collection: Style and comfort effortlessly combine throughout the collection as evidenced by the sumptuous, oversized hoodies, relaxed scoop neck tops, or the body-hugging Boardwalk dress. Colors include ocean blue, kelp green, sail white, and more. Each garment also features the brand's signature contrast-stitch detail.
Men's Collection: Men will want to nab themselves a Nabrini® sailor’s beanie in one of five eye-catching colors or a zip-front Deck hoodie with contrasting stitch detail offered in white and navy.
Towel Collection: Complementing the apparel offerings, Nabrini® presents a stunning towel collection that combines functionality and luxury. Crafted from the same premium ring-spun combed cotton, these towels provide a plush and absorbent experience. Whether lounging by the pool or enjoying a day at the beach, Nabrini® towels offer the perfect blend of comfort and style.
The Nabrini® Summer 2023 collection is available in sizes ranging from small to extra-large and priced from $29 to $139. To explore and purchase the collection, including the bath linens, please visit NABRINI.com.
From August 8th to August 31st, customers will receive 20% off all online purchases with a $50 minimum purchase, plus free domestic shipping.
About Nabrini®:
Founded in 2021 by Leo Damian, Nabrini® draws inspiration from his creative upbringing and profound passion for the sea. The brand's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility shines through in every luxurious garment and towel created using exceptionally soft natural fabrics. Meticulously crafted in Los Angeles by skilled artisans, Nabrini® seamlessly combines Italian-influenced design aesthetics with unparalleled artisanship. With its debut collection, Nabrini® invites individuals to embrace their primal connection to water and express their unique style with utmost confidence.
