Harvest Hosts Announces Exciting Big Summer Giveaway for RV Enthusiasts
Harvest Hosts’ Big Summer Giveaway Gives RVers Three Weeks of Prizes and Three Chances to Win Over $4,000 Worth of RV Gear.VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts, the leading membership program offering RVers access to unique and picturesque camping locations, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated "Big Summer Giveaway." This year, the Big Summer Giveaway is actually three giveaways. Each week, entrants have the opportunity to win over $4,000 worth of RV gear that will fuel adventures on the road. Enter to win each week for a favorite prize offering, or all three!
Get Out of the RV Package
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with the "Get Out of the RV Package" giveaway! The winner will receive a treasure trove of travel goodies, including a 1-year All-Access Harvest Hosts Membership, unlocking 8,000+ unique overnight stay locations at picturesque vineyards, farms, breweries, and other fantastic locations. But that's not all – the package also includes a JackRabbit Micro Ebike valued at $1,000, ensuring endless hours of exploration and fun. And for help securing an RV while out on adventures, winners will also receive an RVLock.com Gift Card. Additionally, two signed books from We’re The Russos will fuel the wanderlust even further. The winner can look forward to 1-year memberships to CampersCard and CampScanner, opening up a world of camping possibilities. Don't miss this incredible chance to seize the road trip of a lifetime - enter between August 7th and August 14th, 2023. The winner will be announced on August 15th.
The Comforts of Home RV Package
The winner will receive a bundle of incredible prizes, including a 1-year All-Access Harvest Hosts Membership, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The package also includes a generous $3,000 Battle Born Batteries Gift Certificate, so that the winner can upgrade their RV to a lithium power system. The winner will also get a $300 Beddys Gift Card to upgrade their RV bedding! The winner will also receive the ultimate Hop Passport swag – a Passport, Hoodie, Pint Glass, and Hat. As if that's not enough, the package includes 1-year memberships to CampersCard and CampScanner, providing a world of camping possibilities. This giveaway is open from August 14th through August 21st, 2023, with the winner announced August 22nd.
The Chill 'n Go RV Package
Get ready to sizzle this summer with "The Chill 'n Go Package" giveaway! The Winner will explore the most scenic destinations with a 1-Year All-Access Harvest Hosts Membership, unlocking a world of unforgettable experiences. But here's the cool part - a Dometic FreshJet 3 Series Rooftop Air Conditioner awaits the winner, a $1,000+ value prize that is sure to keep an RV chill even in the August heat! The package also includes 1-year memberships to CampersCard and CampScanner, offering a world of camping possibilities. Additionally, the winner can keep their RVs protected in style with an RV Cover of their choice, and rock that road trip look with a Hat and T-shirt from Empire Covers. Plus, two pairs of sleek Glasses from Revo will keep their eyes sharp and protected from the summer sun.
Don't miss out on the giveaway of a lifetime! Enter the Big Summer Giveaway!
To Enter:
For detailed information on how to participate in the Big Summer Giveaway and enter to win, visit the Big Summer Giveaway website.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company’s mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses, and communities easier than ever.
To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com, www.boondockerswelcome.com, www.camperscard.com, www.campscanner.com, www.britstops.com; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.
