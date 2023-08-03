Submit Release
Mayor Bowser and DMPED Release Request for Proposals for ‘DC Sports Study’

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a “DC Sports Study” to support the newly-formed DMPED Sports Team’s work to plan, coordinate, and support professional and recreational sports in Washington, DC.

“DC is the Sports Capital because of our teams, our fans, and the athletes – our professional athletes and our young all stars – who have helped build a community and culture of sports in the District,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know how important sports are to our city and particularly for DC’s Comeback, and we are focused on exploring creative strategies to support our sports teams and their needs. We’re looking for an outstanding and innovative partner that will work with our DMPED Sports Team and provide recommendations that are tailored to our city’s unique needs and sports landscape.”

The DC Sports Study will require a selected contractor to work with the Sports Team to identify and recommend deal structures for financing DC sports facilities, leveraging insights from DC and beyond, with a focus on maximizing the fiscal, economic, and community benefits of sports to communities. In addition, the study will analyze the economic impact of sports and entertainment venues in the District to date, as well as the impact of potential relocations of existing major sports teams into and out of the District.

Last week, Mayor Bowser announced the creation of the DMPED Sports Team, which will work closely with the District’s professional teams and coordinate across District agencies and with Events DC to maintain, attract, and grow world-class sports teams and sporting events in Washington, DC. The DMPED Sports Team will also focus on supporting the development of the next generation of DC athletes and coaches.

The submission deadline for proposals is Thursday, August 24, 2023.

To learn more about the DMPED Sports Team and to get in contact with the team, visit dmped.dc.gov/SportsTeam
 

