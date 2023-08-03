Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Host Media Avail and Assess Storm Cleanup and Recovery During Community Walk

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 31 at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will conduct a community walk to assess cleanup and recovery efforts after Saturday’s storm.

At the end of the walk, the Mayor will host a media avail. 
 
WHEN:  
Monday, July 31 at 12 pm  
  
WHO: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Valencia McClure, Vice President of Governmental and External Affairs at Pepco and Pepco Region President
District officials 
 
WHERE:  
Dexter Street and 44th Street NW
Parking recommended near 44th Street and Edmunds Street NW

Media interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].    

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
 

