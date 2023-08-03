Mayor Bowser to Host Media Avail and Assess Storm Cleanup and Recovery During Community Walk
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 31 at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will conduct a community walk to assess cleanup and recovery efforts after Saturday’s storm.
At the end of the walk, the Mayor will host a media avail.
WHEN:
Monday, July 31 at 12 pm
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Valencia McClure, Vice President of Governmental and External Affairs at Pepco and Pepco Region President
District officials
WHERE:
Dexter Street and 44th Street NW
Parking recommended near 44th Street and Edmunds Street NW
Media interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
