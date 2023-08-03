Mayor Bowser Celebrates Back-to-School Month

11th Annual Bellevue Back to School Bash

Hosted by the William O Lockridge/Bellevue Library in the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, Community of Hope, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Parks and Recreation, Homesnap, Bloomberg and AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, the 11th Annual Bellevue Back to School Bash will provide free backpacks and school supplies for all school-aged kids. This event will also feature a variety of activities, including free food, face painting, hair braiding, haircuts, and Double Dutch. Performances include MPD's Side by Side Band and solo music artist DeAngelo Redman from “Making the Band.”



When: Tuesday, August 8, 12 pm

Where: Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Neighborhood Library (115 Atlantic Street SW)

Ready for Pre-K Online Workshop

This virtual session will offer an overview of the DC Public Schools Pre-K program, answer any questions you might have about your child's transition to school, and share some strategies to ensure a strong start to the school year.





Roving Leaders’ Backpack Giveaway

DPR Roving Leaders host an annual backpack giveaway for youth going back to school.

Wh en: Saturday, August 12, 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Brentwood Recreation Center (2311 14th Street NE)



DYRS Back to School Celebration

Join the Department of Human Services Youth Services Division for a DYRS Back to School Celebration that is free for all ages. The event will include free giveaways, food, free school supplies, live DJs, a game truck, ice cream, a bounce house, 360 camera, free haircuts, and games and prizes. For more information, contact Quyen Nguyen at [email protected].



When: August 16, 12 pm - 4 pm

Where: The ARC (1901 Mississippi Avenue SE)

Public Safety Back to School Event

Join the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice for the 6th annual back-to-school event featuring a book bag and school supplies giveaway, food, games, and more.



When: Thursday, August 17, 2 pm – 7 pm

Where: Columbia Heights Educational Campus (3101 16th St NW)



New District of Columbia Teachers Meet & Greet

Join the Washington Teachers’ Union for a meet and greet to learn more about the benefits of being a teacher in the District and a WTU member. The event will allow the opportunity to network with peers and seasoned tears and enjoy light refreshments on the stunning rooftop terrace of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Memorial Library. There will also be Union swag giveaways, prizes, and more!

When: August 17, 4 pm – 7 pm

Where: MLK Jr. Memorial Library – Rooftop Terrace (901 G Street NW)

9th Annual Chuck Brown Day

Chuck Brown Day commemorates the life legacy and music of DC legend and the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown. Every year, the celebration features musical performances by the Chuck Brown Band and others. The Chuck Brown Foundation will be giving out free backpacks for the kids. This year’s Chuck Brown Day will be bigger, better, and more cranking.

When: Saturday, August 19, 2 pm - 7 pm

Where: Fort DuPont Park (Minnesota Ave SE)



DCPS Back to School Information Session

Join Chancellor Ferebee and DC Public Schools leadership for a webinar to learn important updates on the coming school year. Topics include student health, safety, academics, early childhood, attendance, and more!





Multilingual Learner Institute

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education invites District educators to attend this annual event to learn and share best practices for supporting multilingual learners. Registration is required to attend.



When: Thursday, August 17, 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Where: Kellogg Conference Center at Gallaudet University (800 Florida Avenue NE)

Educator Meet & Greet at Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library

The District of Columbia Public Library (DCPL) is throwing an open house meet & greet for educators in Ward 1 to kick off the new school year. Stop by when you can, grab a free swag bag as a token of appreciation, and meet the librarians.



When: Wednesday, August 23, 4 pm - 6 pm

Where: Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library (3160 16th Street NW)

End of Summer Back to School Event

Join the Department of Parks and Recreation for getting ready for another successful school year, with a giveaway of school supplies, amusements, refreshments, music, and more.



When: Thursday, August 24, 12 pm – 4 pm

Where: Ridge Road Community Center (830 Ridge Road SE)



Back 2 School Event with DYRS

Meet with DYRS staff, community agencies, and local schools to enroll in the upcoming school year and build a support network. The event will include free backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, school uniforms, haircuts, resources, food, and games. To learn more contact the program manager Janay Williams by email at [email protected] or by phone at (202) 330-2370.

When: Friday, August 25, 12 pm - 5 pm

Where: The Fields at RFK Campus – Pavilion A&B (401 Oklahoma Avenue NE)



Annual Community Day Health and Wellness Fair 2023

The DC Health Places of Worship Advisory Board, in partnership with Valley Avenue, is excited to present the 7th Annual Community Day Health and Wellness Fair. This Fair will provide community members with lots of free opportunities for food, friends, and fun, as well as free school supplies, vaccinations, and dental exams for children.



When: Saturday, August 26, 2 pm – 6 pm

Where: Oxon Run Park (1200 Mississippi Avenue SE)

Shepherd Park Welcome Back Party

Join the Department of Parks and Recreation for a welcome back to school party for community members.



When: Friday, September 8, 3:30 pm – 6 pm

Where: Shepherd Park Community Center (7800 14th Street NW)

Afterschool in the City 2023

Join Deputy Mayor for Education’s Out of School Time Office, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and other partners for the opportunity to hear about various opportunity available for youth during the school year.

When: Saturday, September 9, 11 am. - 2 pm

Where: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Avenue NE)

DCPS Back to School Block Party

Join the DC Public Schools community for a DCPS Back to School Block Party. The event will include free food and fun activities, the ability to learn more about city resources, and will include student performances to celebrate the start of a new school year with families and neighbors.

When: Saturday, September 23, 11 am to 2 pm

Where: McKinley Tech (151 T St NE)

To learn more about upcoming events specific to a student’s school community, families should be in touch with their child’s school.



Families are also reminded that students must be up-to-date on required immunizations. To help families be in compliance, the District is offering expanded immunization access, conducting extensive outreach to families, and providing resources for schools and healthcare providers. For more information, please visit dchealth.dc.gov/immunizations.



