Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,132 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Sisniega To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

TEXAS, August 3 - August 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lucy Sisniega to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

Lucy Sisniega of Midland is owner and president of S&S Commercial Real Estate and owner and chief executive officer of M&L Wholesalers and Importers. She is a member of the Midland Development Corporation Board, board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce, and chair of the Midland Planning and Zoning Commission. For over 20 years, she has volunteered for various civic and community organizations, including the Crisis Center of West Texas, Hospice of Midland, Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland, and Midland Dress for Success.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Sisniega To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more