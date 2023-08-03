Governor Abbott Appoints Sisniega To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

TEXAS, August 3 - August 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lucy Sisniega to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

Lucy Sisniega of Midland is owner and president of S&S Commercial Real Estate and owner and chief executive officer of M&L Wholesalers and Importers. She is a member of the Midland Development Corporation Board, board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce, and chair of the Midland Planning and Zoning Commission. For over 20 years, she has volunteered for various civic and community organizations, including the Crisis Center of West Texas, Hospice of Midland, Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland, and Midland Dress for Success.