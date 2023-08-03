Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In McAllen

TEXAS, August 3 - August 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in McAllen on Thursday, August 10. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the heart of the mighty Texas economy, employing nearly half of all working Texans and accounting for 99.8 percent of businesses in our state," said Governor Abbott. “Our economic prosperity would not be possible without the hardworking entrepreneurs and innovators who call Texas home. By providing our small business owners with the tools and resources they need to succeed, we are charting a course toward an even brighter economic future for all of Texas. I look forward to bringing the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit to McAllen next week and to more communities across the state this year."

The Governor’s Small Business Summit – McAllen provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ McAllen

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton

1800 S. 2nd St.

McAllen, TX 78503

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Resources for Minority – Owned Businesses

Workforce Development

Guest Speakers:

Alberto Treviño, Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor

Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-mcallen

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 9

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal