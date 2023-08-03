Michelle H. Final Settlement Update

MICHELLE H. FINAL SETTLEMENT UPDATE

August 3, 2023-Today, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel recognized the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) in meeting specific target metrics related to children in foster care and granted a motion for maintenance of effort status on four measures in the Michelle H class action Final Settlement Agreement. This is the first time since the inception of the class action lawsuit in 2015 that DSS has been able to move towards exit from federal court oversight on target measures in the settlement agreement.

The order can be found here.

In response to the Court granting the motion, DSS State Director Michael Leach said, “We know we have a lot of work to do and still have struggles we are working to overcome. It is gratifying to recognize our progress along the way meeting some of our goals, knowing that we are currently making a positive difference in the lives of children and youth in foster care. We can make an even bigger impact as we strive and press on towards our other targets. DSS professionals have signed on to a career in service to their community and they want to help children, teens and families achieve permanency and stability. This is a sign that the resources, including investments by the South Carolina General Assembly, and initiatives led by the agency are working. We are getting better at our work, and we are going to keep improving.”

