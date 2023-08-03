MetaClinic: Revolutionizing mTBI Diagnosis Through Care Plan Integration

MetaClinic's platform boosts interdisciplinary care, streamlining chiropractic-neurology collaboration in mTBI diagnosis and treatment

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaClinic, an innovative healthcare platform that connects a diverse range of medical service providers, announces its contribution to the increasing integration of chiropractic and neurologic practices in the diagnosis of mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs).

More and more chiropractors are now expanding their clinical scope beyond the traditional spectrum. Recognizing the value of interdisciplinary collaboration, they are working alongside neurologists to optimize patient care, specifically in the context of mTBI diagnosis and treatment.

MetaClinic, a medical care plan marketplace, is at the forefront of this evolving trend. The platform offers a seamless connection between medical service providers looking to broaden their clinical offerings. "We are essentially a facilitator, connecting healthcare providers with each other to ensure a comprehensive, efficient and transparent medical care process," explains Brett Landrum, CEO of MetaClinic.

The MetaClinic platform enables all involved practitioners to remain updated on a patient's treatment or diagnostic process. The platform's unique feature lies in its capability to coordinate billing, thereby preventing double billing issues. It also provides transparency on collections and timing, addressing common financial and logistical challenges encountered during practice expansion.

Through its progressive approach, MetaClinic is fast expanding into markets across the U.S., seeking more providers eager to grow their clinical services. "Building your dream clinical network has never been this easy, whether you're integrating everyone into your own network or accessing the marketplace to integrate turnkey care plans from providers already on the portal," says Landrum.

One such provider, NeuroGlympse, offers clinics a turnkey mTBI diagnostic protocol, which includes neuropsychology and remote therapeutic monitoring. This approach aligns perfectly with MetaClinic's goal of fostering a more holistic treatment approach for patients.

MetaClinic, committed to modernizing and transforming the healthcare industry, invites interested providers to join its rapidly growing network and explore how collaborative care can improve patient outcomes while reducing the financial and administrative burdens often associated with expanding clinical services.

For more information on MetaClinic, visit www.metaclinic.com.

About MetaClinic:

MetaClinic is a leading healthcare platform that provides a marketplace for medical service providers to connect and expand their clinical offerings. The platform is designed to coordinate patient care, billing, and administrative logistics, helping practices overcome the challenges of expansion while enhancing patient treatment outcomes. MetaClinic is transforming healthcare delivery through its innovative approach to practice integration and collaboration.