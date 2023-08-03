Headquarters / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23H1000311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 3, 2023, at approximately 0948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: "Operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Ben Webb

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 3, 2023, at approximately 0948 hours, a trooper with the state police was traveling south on US Route 7 and observed a vehicle deviate from its lane several times. One of those lane deviations nearly caused a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer unit. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Ben Webb (39) of Middlebury, VT. During the course of the motor vehicle stop several indicators of drug impairment were observed, subsequent to this interaction, Webb was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing.

Webb was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer the aforementioned charge. A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) with the Vergennes Police Department assisted in this investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 13, 2023, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.