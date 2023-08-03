DOH News Release – Department of Health cites Kāne‘ohe Yacht Club for NPDES permit violations

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and

Order (NOVO) to the Kāne‘ohe Yacht Club at 44-503 Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive for numerous violations of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The violations include failing to implement the Best Management Practices Plan that resulted in an unauthorized discharge of contaminated storm water to state waters as well as failing to comply with inspection, storm water sampling and reporting requirements.

The DOH Clean Water Branch (CWB) conducted inspections in 2016 and 2018 in response to complaints. Inspectors documented that industrial activities performed at the facility were at risk for discharging contaminated storm water to Kāne‘ohe Bay. The DOH notified the Kāne‘ohe Yacht Club to cease industrial activities or obtain an NPDES permit coverage which requires the facility to adhere to stringent permit conditions. The yacht club opted to obtain an NPDES permit.

On March 22, 2023, the DOH conducted an inspection at the facility and observed an oily sheen within the drainage inlet located in the boat haul-out maintenance area. The oil sheen originated from a boat stored within the maintenance area and the drainage inlet discharges to Kāne‘ohe Bay.

The DOH also documented other violations that include the facility’s failure to conduct and document routine facility inspections and a late submittal of a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP).

The DOH recently assessed the Kāne‘ohe Yacht Club to pay a $72,300 penalty. It has 20 days to contest the findings and request a hearing.

The health department is ordering corrective actions to address the following violations:

Unauthorized discharge of water pollutants to state waters

Failure to submit discharge monitoring reports

Failure to collect storm water samples from a discharge event

Failure to implement the Best Management Practices Plan

Failure to conduct and document routine facility inspections

Failure to perform and document visual assessments of storm water discharges

Late submission of Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan

Failure to conduct personnel training

Failure to submit an annual report for calendar year 2022; and

Failure to maintain appropriate certifying person with the permit.

The DOH is also ordering Kāne‘ohe Yacht Club to take the necessary corrective actions that include:

Immediately cease the discharge of pollutants from the Facility to Kāne‘ohe Bay

Immediately implement Best Management Practices necessary to comply with the permit

Submit a succession plan and corrective action report

Submit an inspection and storm water sampling plan

Conduct storm water-specific training and submit proof to the DOH

Submit late quarterly discharge monitoring reports; and

Hire an environmental compliance manager who shall have the responsibility to ensure compliance with federal, state and local environmental regulations.

