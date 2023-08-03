EGR USA Announces Justin MacLauchlan as Director of Marketing and Kevin McDougall, Senior Product Development Engineer
EGR USA announces the promotion of Kevin McDougall to Senior Product Development Engineer and Justin MacLauchlan as Director of Marketing.
Adding Justin to the team is part of EGR USA's plan to expand the team with highly talented professionals to continue to build and grow the brand.”ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES , August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, manufacturer of precision engineered truck accessories, announces the immediate promotion of Kevin McDougall to Senior Product Development Engineer and announces the addition of Justin MacLauchlan as Director of Marketing. MacLauchlan has 20 years’ experience in the automotive aftermarket and is a self-professed off-road enthusiast with a wealth of experience in building effective, high-quality marketing strategies in the truck and race market to improve market share. Prior to joining EGR USA, he served as the marketing manager for RalliTEK/PRE Racing where he managed all marketing and advertising activities and also as the brand manager for PIAA USA.
McDougall, a highly adaptive engineer and fabricator with 15 plus years of engineering experience in the automotive and aerospace industries, was hired in June 2022 as an engineer before assuming EGR USA’s lead product development role this month.
“Adding Justin to the team is part of EGR USA's plan to expand the team with highly talented professionals to continue to build and grow the brand.", says Mike Timmons, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are fortunate to have someone with such an impressive track record of spearheading innovative marketing campaigns that results in significant sales growth."
For information about EGR USA precision engineered truck accessories, visit www.egrusa.com. or call 800.757.7075. Keep up with the latest company promotions online or by following EGR USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Commercial Building Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs. EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic headlight covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
